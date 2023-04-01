There were 303 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,725 in the last 365 days.
On April 1, 1979, President Jimmy Carter signed the Executive Order that consolidated federal emergency response functions across government under FEMA.
Over the past 44 years, you have helped to transform the landscape of emergency management. To observe this milestone, we collected 44 reasons to celebrate FEMA’s anniversary from 44 employees.
Supervisory Program Analyst
"Being able to speak with disaster survivors to identify their needs and show human compassion lifts my spirit. I feel empowered to share preparedness information to help individuals and families be READY!"
Management and Program Analyst
"I love the fact that the work I do, directly helps those in need, in some of their most vulnerable times. I also enjoy traveling to places I wouldn't normally travel to on my own."
Program Support Specialist
"I love the mission that FEMA has, the many areas that you can work in to support a disaster and be able to assist a survivor to aid them in recovering from a catastrophic event that has devastated their life. I also love the many people from various walks of life that you get to work with at FEMA."
Program Specialist
"FEMA has provided me with an opportunity to use the skills I developed over my career to help people at their most-vulnerable points. I am proud to support FEMA's mission in my work helping communities affected by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole to tornados in Kentucky and wildfires in Washington State."
Emergency Management Specialist
"I love the diversity of FEMA's workforce. The collaboration of many unique individuals makes the whole community of FEMA better, advancing our mission for the communities we serve before, during and after a disaster."
Section Chief
"I'm proud to be a part of an agency whose mission is committed to making a positive impact on people's lives and improve national critical infrastructure. During my time here, I've been able to support various disaster relief efforts and support critical infrastructure."
Emergency Management Specialist
"It's a simple thing that means a lot to some people: just calling them and telling them I'm here working on their case. They often say that they haven't heard from anyone – just calling them and talking about what is happening and listening to them helps them to feel hope."
Administrative Services Specialist. Region 5 - Mission Support Division
"I love the mission of FEMA, and I feel privileged to work for an organization that helps people during their most-vulnerable circumstances. It is an honor to work with folks passionate about serving the people of our nation in their darkest times with unrivaled dedication to the mission and willingness to solve all problems."
Operations Support Specialist
"We are all-in with incredible determination and skills as a team to overcome disaster situations. Finding work that interests and challenges you is an important part of loving your job."
Customer Service Representative
"The agency wants its employees to be continuously trained, really cares for our well-being, professional development and growth. As an employee, I feel valued."
Civil Rights Advisor
"I am a survivor of the Maria disaster. Right after the disaster, the FEMA team came to PR in response, providing support and seeking incentives for our needs. During that process I decided to join the agency's workforce, with the certainty that I would be an entity of transformation, change and help for those in need (just like I was). I forgot my limitations and losses. Decided to live the magic of what it means to serve others with love, compassion, empathy, equality, equity and respect."
Federal Coordinating Officer
"I love the diversity within the Agency. People of all ages, young and old, of all races, creeds, colors, and genders. I love that FEMA embraces inclusion and equality beginning in our agency and extending outward to the public we serve and our governmental and nonprofit partners."
Program Delivery Manager
"After 30 years serving the agency, what do I love about my work? The answer is simple: The pleasure it gives me when an applicant says thank you for everything you have done. Priceless!"
Program Delivery Manager
"What I love about my career with FEMA is the direct impact my employment plays in disaster recovery, working with community stakeholders to help recover from a disaster, and knowing that my diversity is valued as an asset when working with a sea of diverse survivors in accomplishing FEMA’s mission."
Finance and Administration Section Chief
"I remember the old slogan. (People Helping People). I’m a people person and understand the mission of FEMA in how we assist families when their livelihood has been significantly impacted by a natural disaster. How we assist in the recovery efforts is simply amazing and very much appreciated by state, local and tribal partners."
Emergency Management Specialist
"When I started with FEMA, nearly the entire branch was also just starting in their roles. We all learned to work with one another and support each other’s varying workloads to ensure mission success. I genuinely love the camaraderie."
Grants Management Specialist
"I love being able to help the Virgin Islands get back to pre-disaster status."
Recovery Public Affairs Reservist
"The privilege of caring for fellow human beings in the recovery of their critical infrastructure, contributing to their safety, well-being and security."
Executive Officer
"FEMA has given me the opportunity to work in a different field and meet some genuine people that share my eagerness to help others."
Media Specialist
"I like that every disaster is a different ballgame and that you can create another family while knowing that you are making the difference in someone’s life at the end of the day."
Management and Program Analyst
"I began as a reservist in the Disaster Survivor Assistance Cadre, which meant the most to me because I was on the front lines helping survivors at disaster sites. It filled my heart with pride and love helping and seeing the impact FEMA had on their lives – and knowing I was a part of it."
Program Analyst
"My first memory as a child is sitting on my front porch watching police cars drive down our street to evacuate us as Hurricane Agnes was about to cause flooding in my hometown of Wilkes-Barre, Pa. I was so young that I didn't realize how hard it was on my young parents who had been in their house for less than a year when the flood hit. The fear of a disaster has always been part of my life. So, FEMA is where I am supposed to be."
Environmental Planning and Historic Preservation Reservist
"The diverse group of people I have met during deployments and the travelling to different parts of the country I have not been to."
FEMA Qualification System Field Instructor
"I love the diversity of the individuals that I work with. I also love helping people, it gives me a great feeling in my heart."
Emergency Management Specialist
"I enjoy talking to and helping people. It's something I've been trying to make an impact with since graduating college. I have a degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice but could not find a job I enjoyed until FEMA. I have over 20 years in customer service but never felt appreciated by my employers until FEMA. The stories from applicants make me emotional."
Administrative Support Assistant
"I appreciate the opportunities for employees to assist disaster survivors in need. For example, one great opportunity was serving on FEMA's Strategic Workforce Augmentation Team where we assisted hurricane survivors in Florida and Puerto Rico."
Emergency Management Specialist
"A deep passion for service led me to leave the private sector for FEMA. Shortly thereafter, I joined the DHS Surge Capacity Force, through which I get to serve those from other federal agencies who volunteer to help us with our mission."
Exercise Program Specialist
"What I love most is being able to help survivors. I enjoy my day-to-day task within the Exercise Branch. My deployment in Puerto Rico still holds near and dear to my heart. It was truly an eye-opening experience I will never forget."
Acting Planning Cadre Coordinator
"FEMA is so multi-faceted that you can always learn something more, be part of something greater and be challenged in new ways. A team I worked on coordinated multiple agencies and moving parts to bring 30,000 tons (about three Eiffel Towers) worth of critical supplies to Puerto Rico. Seeing everyone come together and tackle complex issues while being unified in the mission was awe inspiring."
Grants Management Specialist from Region 8 Mitigation Division
"I love working at FEMA because everyone believes in the mission and core values. I get to come to work every day and know that what I do matters because hazard mitigation grants make our communities safer and stronger."
Emergency Management Specialist
"FEMA has a great mission with diversified lines of operations and career opportunities!"
Branch Chief
"First and foremost, the mission and the people are what I love about FEMA."
Public Assistant
"I love helping everything that was damaged in a disaster return to normal. Seeing a building, road, parks and utilities fixed to what they were before the disaster, gives me relief. I am proud to contribute to everything being back to normal again."
FEMA Integration Team
"As a former combat veteran of the United States Army, FEMA has allowed me to continue serving through deployments before, during and after disasters strike. My most recent deployment to Lee County, Fla., reminded me why I love emergency management and FEMA."
Policy & Analytics Specialist
"FEMA gave me my first job offer after I completed my master's degree program. I appreciate FEMA for giving me the opportunity to earn a living and make a life for my family"
Lead Inventory Management Specialist
"My love for FEMA runs deep, and I credit the agency for saving my life. After 9/11, I wanted to serve my country and “make a difference.” I also wanted to work in an environment where I felt accepted and where I had a voice. In the Spring of 2002, a satellite disaster field office set-up near my hometown, and I applied for a local-hire position. And, as they say, “the rest is history."
Program Delivery Task Force Lead
"I love providing guidance and assistance to the applicant and moving their projects towards obligation. I also love working as a team to create new procedures that facilitate the recovery process."
Program Analyst within the Office of Chief Information Officer
"I identify with FEMA Values (Compassion, Fairness, Integrity, and Respect). I love the opportunity that I had during Hurricane Fiona disaster recovery to help people in Puerto Rico and Florida. Also, I am very thankful for the many learning opportunities and interactions with professionals of very different backgrounds."
Field Assessor, Housing Inspections
"Reasons I love FEMA: traveling, meeting people, seeing how they live, helping them through natural disasters."
Unit Chief
"I love everything about FEMA. There is no other federal agency like it. I love the mission, the structure, the people. It’s not for everyone but for those that resonate with FEMA’s organizational and operational agility find it is a rewarding place to work. I’m just as engaged today as I was on my first day 16 years ago!"
Individual Assistance Liaison
"Every day I wake up and I know it's not about the data, the dollars awarded, the named storms or type of event. It's about the people we help, the hands I have held and the mother I cried with. It is about the survivors, such as the applicant after 9/11 that spoke with me two years later when he walked out of his home for the first time. That is why we are here. That is what we do."
National Hurricane Program Manager, Response
"The National Hurricane Program provides data, tools and technical assistance to help emergency managers make informed decisions. I serve because I’m passionate about supporting other emergency managers with the information and tools they need to make difficult decisions and serve their communities, from hurricane readiness to response."
Historic Preservation Specialist and SOI Architect
"My favorite thing about working at FEMA is the opportunity to serve, to help communities recover from disasters, and to ensure that our historic heritage resources are protected by working as a Historic Preservation Specialist."
Supervisory Emergency Management Specialist
"I enjoy helping applicants find the missing pieces to their recovery. No one is impacted the same by a disaster and as a Voluntary Agency Liaison Group Supervisor I am able to affect change on so many different levels."