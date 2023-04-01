44 Reasons to Celebrate FEMA’s Anniversary

41

Pamela Glasschroeder – 31 Years at FEMA

Individual Assistance Liaison

"Every day I wake up and I know it's not about the data, the dollars awarded, the named storms or type of event. It's about the people we help, the hands I have held and the mother I cried with. It is about the survivors, such as the applicant after 9/11 that spoke with me two years later when he walked out of his home for the first time. That is why we are here. That is what we do."