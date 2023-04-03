"I AM A SUPERHERO EXPERT": GROWING UP WITH MY AUTISTIC OLDER BROTHER - BOOK RELEASE

I am a Superhero Expert

I am a Superhero Expert celebrates the unique perspective of an autistic individual. My brother Zach has taught me more about life than any book, teacher, or life experience ever could.” — Josh Stehle

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Josh Stehle learned everything he knows about superheroes from his older brother and best friend, Zach. From the worlds they live in, to the writers who created them, and studios who produced them–Zach is an expert in all things superhuman and heroic. He is also on the autistic spectrum.

Detailing the unique experience of growing up with an autistic brother, this emotional memoir provides a glimpse into the challenges people with autism often face and highlights the indescribable beauty it can bring to the world. Told through the eyes of bonded siblings communicating through pop culture, Josh and Zach’s story offers a new perspective on how fictional tales about powerful heroes transcended the page and screen to teach two young men incredible lessons about love, family, and brotherhood.

About the Author:

Josh Stehle is an author, advocate, and leader in the autism community. He grew up in Philadelphia, PA, with his older brother, Zach, and twin sister, Becca. In his free time, Josh enjoys attending autism awareness events, taking his brother to lunch, and spending time with his family. The two brothers have gained global attention for their autism awareness social media brand, “The Stehle Bros,” receiving millions of views on TikTok and Instagram and being featured on ABC News, The Art of Autism, and more! Follow Josh Stehle on Instagram and Facebook at “joshstehle,” and sign up for his newsletter today at www.joshstehle.com.