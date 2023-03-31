Yompl, A US-Based SAAS Platform, to Acquire MasterStyle, A 1M+ Clients Europe Based Online Marketplace

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterStyle, a European beauty industry online marketplace with over a million clients has agreed to be acquired by Yompl a SaaS and marketplace company based in the US.

"This partnership will not only help Yompl expand its market reach worldwide, but it will also enable us to gain access to new technologies and products, acquire a new customer base, reinforce Yompl's position in the market, and diversify the company's business portfolio," a spokesperson for Yompl said.

"MasterStyle is thrilled to be becoming a part of Yompl," said Victoria Shapovaloff, company's COO.

About Yompl:

Yompl is a software as a service marketing platform and online marketplace for local businesses. The company provides automated tools that power an innovative approach to referral incentives structures offered by businesses to clients and the public. In this approach, businesses can reward their customers for their proven referral efforts, rather than for the results of the referral.

For people who refer businesses to someone they know or to their followers on social media, this solution eliminates the negative public perception of the typical "Get $X Give $X" incentive structure, where referrers are often seen as trying to benefit from their friends or followers. In addition, it removes friction between a referrer and her reward, as the reward is given on the basis of proven effort rather than the results of the referral.

About MasterStyle:

The MasterStyle online marketplace is well known for being one of the largest online markets in the beauty and wellness industry in Europe. After being launched in 2017 the platform has been rapidly expanding and is now hosting over a million of local businesses.

