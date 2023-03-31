APRIL OPENING OF MOCHINUT AT COLLEGE TOWN ROCHESTER

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- College Town Rochester is pleased to announce the anticipated opening of Mochinut the first week of April. Mochinut is a national brand gaining loyal fans from California to NY.

The Mochinut at College Town Rochester will offer their signature Mochi donuts, soft serve ice cream, Korean rice hotdogs, and boba.

What is a Mochinut? A donut that originated from Hawaii, which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi. Mochinut is gaining popularity owing to its unique shape and wonderful texture; light crispy coating with a soft chewy inside.

Mochinut is just one of many anticipated new businesses opening at College Town Rochester in 2023.

"We're very excited to welcome Mochinut to our College Town community. They're offerings bring a new donut experience to the neighborhood. We're very excited to see the businesses here at College Town Rochester flourish as we welcome Spring, another graduating class at the University of Rochester, and prepare for more openings." - Cass McCrory, Marketing Director at College Town Rochester.

About College Town

College Town offers an exciting mixed-use district providing the Rochester community, University of Rochester, and University of Rochester Medical Center students, faculty, and staff a one-of-a-kind, vibrant destination to live, learn, dine, shop, work, and play. Located at the intersection of Mount Hope and Elmwood Avenue, College Town features 125,000 SF of street-level retail, including a two-level Barnes and Noble university/community bookstore; a 136-room Hilton Garden Inn Hotel; 50,000 SF of class A office space; and 154 new high-end apartment units known as Mount Hope Lofts. Developed by Gilbane Development Company and Fairmount Properties. Stay updated on the latest openings, events, and deals on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

