CESA 6 Wins Second Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, Shares Employee Engagement Expertise with Clients

Cooperative Educational Services Agency 6 (CESA 6) celebrates its second prestigious Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award in 2023 and applies its experience in employee engagement to help public, nonprofit and private organizations improve their employee experience. The result: boosts in outcomes like productivity, retention, safety, quality and revenue, and reduced absenteeism, shrinkage and turnover.

OSHKOSH, Wis., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooperative Educational Services Agency 6 (CESA 6) isn't just celebrating its 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, a second for the agency. Now, it's putting to work its expertise in nurturing high-engagement teams to help schools, nonprofits, government agencies, private business and organizations of all kinds strengthen workplace cultures and improve results using people-first strategies.

Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award recipients are selected from among thousands of organizations that use Gallup's Q12Ⓡ survey, a behavioral science measurement tool to help managers ensure they're meeting the top 12 employee needs that influence engagement, performance and productivity. In the U.S., just 32% of employees are engaged. Among award winners, the average is 72%.

Through its own internal improvement process experience, CESA 6 knows firsthand how business performance results rise along with employee engagement. Smart investments in employee experience can deliver strong returns in retention, productivity, wellbeing, customer satisfaction, revenue and other organizational performance measures—and reductions in absenteeism, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage and work defects.

"Counterintuitive as it may sound, as an agency focused on improvement, CESA 6 values failure's role in the process," said Ted Neitzke IV, CESA 6 CEO and Agency Administrator. "Failure is a normal part of any solutions-testing framework. When we engage with leaders and learners, we bring in processes we know are effective—because our teams have done the work of proving them out before we roll out a product or service."

CESA 6 was five years into its own improvement process when it won its first Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award in 2021. Neitzke describes the intentional, science-backed framework that gives employees control over their work and autonomy to solve problems.

"When employees feel cared for personally and have ownership of their work and permission to try (and fail), they feel supported to challenge the status quo and do their best work," said Neitzke. "And when every teammate has a voice in organizational change and understands the 'why,' the effect can be transformational to culture, climate and performance."

Neitzke and the CESA 6 team are committed to the agency's continuous improvement, and they're ready to share how they've cracked the code for increasing engagement through rapid improvements so other organizations can get on the fast track to greater employee engagement.

About Gallup

Gallup, Inc., is a private, employee-owned analytics and advisory company based in Washington, D.C. Founded by George Gallup as the American Institute of Public Opinion in 1935, the organization evolved to include management and workplace consulting while maintaining its position as the preeminent public opinion research firm in the world.

About CESA 6

Cooperative Educational Services Agency 6 (CESA 6) is a growing non-profit, member-driven agency that provides wide-ranging, innovative services to help organizations of all kinds improve business operations, employee effectiveness, standards compliance, instruction and learning, networking and collaboration. Founded in 1963, CESA 6 has been helping schools of all sizes succeed by working together and sharing resources. Learn more at cesa6.org.

