Global Energy Management Systems Market Report 2022-2028: Sensor-Based EMS Tools to Achieve Significant Growth

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy Management Systems Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report puts forth that the global energy management systems market would register growth at a CAGR of 15.91% in the projected phase between 2022 and 2028.

The rise in energy concerns and rising investments for enhancing energy efficiency are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, rapidly expanding infrastructure also demands the use of EMS. This, in turn, is contributing to the market growth.

On the contrary, factors such as the high capital required to deploy energy management systems, along with the lack of skilled personnel to operate these systems, are restraining the market growth. However, the adoption of sensor-based EMS tools and the rising applications of EMS in the energy & power sector are expected to help the market reach the projected growth.

The global market for energy management systems covers Europe, Latin America, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The market in the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth globally, during the forecasted period. The region has witnessed rapid industrialization, and the rate of urbanization is also on the rise. As a result, the demand for better infrastructure from the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors has also increased, which would also increase the energy demand. This increased demand is expected to benefit the growth of the EMS market in this region.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increased EMS Adoption Due to Increasing Energy Concerns

Rising Investments Towards Increasing Energy Efficiency

Need for Supporting Rapidly Growing Infrastructure

Market Challenges

High Capital Requirement for Deployment

Lack of Skilled Personnel

Market Opportunities

Home EMS Gaining Traction in the Market

Growing Applications of EMS in the Energy and Power Sector

Sensor-Based EMS Tools to Achieve Significant Growth



Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Energy Management Systems Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Global Energy Management Systems Market Outlook - by Type

4. Global Energy Management Systems Market Outlook - by Component

5. Global Energy Management Systems Market Outlook - by End-User

6. Global Energy Management Systems Market - Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Research Methodology & Scope

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc

IBM Corporation

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation Inc

Cisco Systems Inc

Eaton Corporation plc

Emerson

Johnson Controls Inc

Dexma

Energy Hub

Gridpoint

Uplight

Enel X

C3 Ai

Broadcom Inc



