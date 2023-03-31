Hatch Brokered by Real partners with PLACE to go "farther and faster"

Owner Erik Hatch says his partnership with PLACE will elevate his business, leadership acumen, and lifestyle.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PLACE, the industry's only all-in-one platform for top teams at any brokerage, has announced that Erik Hatch and Hatch Brokered by Real are now powered by PLACE. PLACE improves profitability and production to make running a real estate business easier via recruiting systems, retention tools, productivity rhythms, business services, and investment opportunities.

Hatch, who began his career in youth ministry before transitioning into real estate, is the CEO and Owner of Hatch Brokered by Real based out of Fargo, North Dakota. Launched in 2014, Hatch Brokered by Real (formerly Hatch Realty) has sold over 7,000 units. They have also been recognized as the Top Team in North Dakota by RealTrends since 2012, and as the no. 35 real estate team in the country (2021) by RealTrends for closed transactions. Also, Hatch is recognized as a top 20 real estate coach in the US. In 2021, Hatch Realty joined national brokerage, Real Broker, LLC, to continue providing superior client service in a transforming, tech-forward industry, and is currently ranked as the no. 1 team internationally for closed transactions.

"I think the alignment of Hatch Brokered by Real and PLACE is putting together kindred spirits," said Hatch. "I think that we're going to go farther together – my agents benefit, my leadership obtains more resources, and I get a coach and a mentor out of every PLACE Partner, which I'm desperately starving for."

Hatch felt compelled to build his business to fulfill his desire of pouring into others so in turn, they are equipped to empower their community through real estate. True to his passions in business and in life, he spends much of his free time in service to others, and has even launched two nonprofit organizations that have raised over $5 million for families in need. Hatch says that his PLACE partnership will free up more of his time so he can inspire, lead, and grow at a new, limitless level.

Hatch says he was inspired to join PLACE thanks to Co-Founder Ben Kinney, who he has followed for the better part of a decade. Hatch says he admires Kinney for his generosity and care of his team, which he's successfully emulated with his own team to help them live the biggest lives possible. But, he feels there's more runway to grow.

"I love the freedom and the independence that comes from being the person who makes all the decisions," said Hatch. "But the idea of partnering together, the idea of putting my ego aside and recognizing that I can go farther and faster when I find the right partner, is the reason why we chose PLACE."

"We are honored to be in partnership with Erik and his team, and are thrilled to watch them meet and exceed their goals with PLACE," said Ben Kinney, co-founder of PLACE. "Erik is a phenomenal leader, philanthropist, and mentor to his team and colleagues," continued Chris Suarez, co-founder of PLACE.

Hatch looks forward to expanding his leadership skills by tapping into a network of top agents across brokerages within PLACE. In addition to running his real estate team, Hatch is also a leading real estate coach and mentor. Hatch released his first book, "Play for the Person Next to You," in September 2019 and more recently published "The Perfect Real Estate Agent Blueprint" in July 2022. Together, his relationship-first teachings promote a new way of thinking designed to serve both agents and clients alike. With PLACE, Hatch's team has access to the tools and systems proven to deliver those win-win results seamlessly and effectively.

About PLACE

PLACE, the industry's only all-in-one business services and technology platform for top teams at any brokerage, makes running a profitable real estate business easier. For more information, please visit place.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Hatch Brokered by Real

Hatch Brokered by Real is a top-producing real estate team based in North Dakota, serving clients across the Fargo-Moorhead, Detroit Lakes, Grand Forks and Bismarck areas. With a mission of going above and beyond, this team works together to deliver exceptional and enjoyable service. Learn more about Hatch Brokered by Real by visiting hatchrealty.com, or by following on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

