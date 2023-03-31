Intermittent lane closures on Iowa 148 in Corning begin on Monday, April 10

Posted on: March 31, 2023

CRESTON, Iowa – March 31, 2023 – Motorists who travel on Iowa 148 in the Corning city limits need to be aware of an upcoming construction project that may slow down their trip. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 10 until Thursday, Aug. 31, weather permitting, construction crews will begin a project on Iowa 148 between U.S. 34 and Adams County Road N-28 that includes construction of a bridge approach, asphalt pavement resurfacing, and culvert and sidewalk work.

While construction work takes place weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., intermittent lane closures, flaggers, and pilot cars will be used to direct traffic through the work zone.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Brian Smith, Iowa DOT Creston construction office, at (641) 782-4310 or brian.smith@iowadot.us