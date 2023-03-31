Nighttime lane closures on I-380 from the west U.S. 20/U.S. 218 interchange to the east U.S. 20 interchange in Black Hawk County begin on Monday, April 24

Posted on: March 31, 2023

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – March 31, 2023 – Motorists on Interstate 380 from the west U.S. 20/U.S. 218 interchange to the east U.S. 20 interchange in Black Hawk County need to be aware of an upcoming construction project that may slow down their trip. Crews will resume the installation of cable guardrail on Monday evening, April 24 until late May, weather permitting.

During this project, nighttime lane closures will occur on Monday nights until Friday mornings from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., and Sunday nights to Monday mornings from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Shoulders of the roadway will be close during daytime hours.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or ron.loecher@iowadot.us