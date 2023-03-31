Horror Film ‘TRINKET BOX’ Unleashes Historical Evil Wrath Premiering in Theaters on March 31, 2023 with $4K GIVEAWAY
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An evil wrath from the past will be unleashed in America as the new horror feature film, TRINKET BOX, opens in theaters across America on March 31, 2023.
TRINKET BOX, a new horror film by Acoryé White and Patrycja Kępa; releasing in theaters on March 31, 2023
The chilling flick comes from filmmaker-actor Acoryé White and co-director and producer Patrycja Kępa, who also launch a $4,000 Giveaway to fans on social media coinciding with the film’s release.
TRINKET BOX follows newlywed interracial couple, Mike and Ava, who move to a new home set on starting new beginnings, but an historical evil, locked away for years, is about to break free and wreak havoc on their relationship and their lives.
This terrifying tale stars White, known for his acting roles in Netflix’s Juanita and Under the Stadium Lights, and Augie Duke (Mayans M.C., 6:45), along with appearances from seasoned actresses Sandra Ellis Lafferty (The Hunger Games, Lansky) and Cindy Hogan (American Underdog, Stranger Things).
The film is releasing in prominent movie theater chains Regal Cinemas, Marcus Theatres, Premiere Cinemas, and Harkins Theatres, spanning more than 50 theaters in over 20 cities, including Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Birmingham, Miami Beach, and New York City among others. A streaming U.S. release and worldwide distribution slated for later this year.
TRINKET BOX marks the directorial feature debut for the filmmaking team White and Kepa, who shot it on location in Atlanta. White adds, “As a first-time filmmaker, it’s an honor to be accepted into so many major theater chains in the US. It has been a lot of hard work and restless nights taking a grassroots approach to self-distribute our film into theaters, but I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. I get to show kids, especially the ones who look like me, what’s possible when you work hard and don’t give up.”
The filmmakers want to give back to their fans, so they are launching the social media $4K GIVEAWAY to coincide with the month-long U.S. theatrical release of TRINKET BOX on March 31st. To enter, simply attend a screening, snap a photo of yourself in front of the TRINKET BOX poster at your local theater, share it on social media using the hashtag #trinketboxfilm, and you will be entered for a daily chance to win a $100 cash prize, and will automatically be included in the grand prize drawing for $1000 at the end of April.
White and Kepa co-wrote and produced the project under their Anchored Lens Productions banner, with executive producers Tru'Kessa S. Scott, Nelson E. Barnes Jr., Beata and Ryszard Kępa, Kennan Walay, Charles Bridwell, Jillian Felton, Sydney Jordan, Levi Wenrich, Arthur Bruce Jr., and Joseph Winston.
Anchored Lens Productions pledges to donate 10% of its own profits from all their feature films to support their homeless foundation and worldwide outreach to under-resourced communities. White explains, “It truly brings me joy to know that our film will not only successfully launch our production company, but also our social impact division of Anchored Lens Productions which starts with our homeless college students’ apprenticeship program throughout the South. I feel so blessed to do what I do, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch.”
Kepa shares her excited, adding “We really wanted to take a different approach when crafting the story and tackle subjects of race, love, and family through the lens of horror. As a first-time Polish female filmmaker, this is a huge accomplishment for me. I want to share it with all women and girls out there who are in film or looking to get into film because even though people will lack faith in you and continue to question your choices, you’ll never know what greatness you can achieve if you don’t keep pushing forward.”
TRINKET BOX
Film Release Date in U.S.: Friday, March 31, 2023
Theatrical screenings run: Friday, March 31st and run through April 30, 2023
For Tickets / Theaters / Giveaway Information visit: TRINKETBOXfilm.com
For more about the film visit: @trinketboxfilm on all social media platforms
TRINKET BOX - Full Synopsis:
TRINKET BOX begins with an unnerving crime scene cleanup before the story flashes back to the late 1930s, when Mary Ann, a young white girl, stumbles upon her eldest sister and black boyfriend in bed. As the boy attempts to escape, the girls’ father discovers the indiscretion, leading to a tragic altercation. In the aftermath, Mary Ann is lured to a wicked trinket box and unknowingly unleashes a historical darkness on the family and their land. The story returns to modern times as a young interracial couple, Mike and Ava, move into a new home filled with excitement for new beginnings. One morning, Ava is visited by Mrs. Davis, a seemingly nice elderly lady, who offers a welcome gift to the new neighbor -- a trinket box. With more frequent visits, Ava starts experiencing hallucinations, which Mike discredits, believing the old lady doesn’t approve of their relationship -- until it’s too late and evil is upon them.
About Acoryé White:
As an actor, Acoryé White has been blowing-up the screen. Most recently, he appeared alongside Brian Austin Green, Eve Mauro and Glenn Plummer in the thriller, Last the Night; and as the former ‘09 Abilene High School football player Herschel Sims, opposite Laurence Fishburne in the inspiring, Under the Stadium Lights. He starred opposite Glenn Plummer in the sci-fi mystery, One and the Same, and in the horror release, The Seventh Day, starring Guy Pearce. He first gained attention as the son of Alfre Woodard in the Netflix original, Juanita. As a creator, White is currently in pre-production on the action-thriller Bellmount, which he will direct and star in; and putting the finishing touches on a new television pilot sports drama, Kalu. Kalu, written by White, is inspired by true story and he plans to direct it this summer.
About Patrycja Kępa
Patrycja Kępa is an up-and-coming film director and writer. A Polish immigrant who grew up in Chicago, Kepa has a background in business consulting, with a passion for art and design. As a creator, Kepa is currently in pre-production on the action-thriller Bellmount as a producer and unit production manager. Kepa is also set to film her television pilot, American Dream, this summer. American Dream is a psychological drama inspired by true events, written by Kepa and will be directed by her in her solo debut as a director.
About Anchored Lens Productions
Anchored Lens Productions is a social impact production company dedicated to producing high-quality film and media content on smaller budgets, while leveraging the exposure of the film industry to help end homelessness not only through storytelling, but providing resources, support, and job training on our film sets and productions. For more information visit www.anchoredlensproductions.com
TRINKET BOX - Official Trailer of film by Acoryé White and Patrycja Kępa