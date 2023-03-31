Maryland State Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Frederick County Grocery Store

March 31, 2023

(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating an armed robbery, which occurred this morning in Frederick County.

Shortly after 8:05 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Safeway grocery store, located in the 100 block of Walkers Village Way in Walkersville, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the robber entered the store, went through a check-out aisle and implied he had a knife to the cashier before he took the money from the register and fled. No one was physically harmed as a result of the robbery.

The suspect is described as a Black male, in his late-30s to early 40s and approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing a brown mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black shoes and brown gloves. Troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene to lead the investigation.

Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit also assisted with the search for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151.

The case remains under investigation…

###

