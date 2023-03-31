Memphis Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Memphis man being charged for alleged criminal actions related to an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening.

On April 30th, at the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI agents began investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of East Raines Road in Memphis. Just before 7:30 p.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to a call from employees at a convenience store regarding an armed individual. The two responding officers encountered the individual outside of the business resulting in a brief foot chase along East Raines. During the chase, shots were fired, and the individual and both of the officers sustained gunshot wounds. All three were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Early Friday morning, agents secured warrants charging the man, Charles Williams II (DOB: 10/24/75), with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault. Williams remains hospitalized and will be booked into the Shelby County Jail upon his release.

The original statement regarding TBI’s investigation into this incident may be found online at TBINewsroom.com.