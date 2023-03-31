Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Business Databook 2023: 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics 2019-2028

There were 276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,649 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
BNPL payments in Egypt are expected to grow by 52.3% on an annual basis to reach US$1,645.0 million in 2023.
The BNPL payment industry in Egypt has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.
Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Egypt remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 29.0% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$1,080.2 million in 2022 to reach US$5,876.8 million by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Egypt. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players
Egypt BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028
Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028
Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028
Egypt BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028
Egypt BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028
Egypt BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028
Egypt BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028
Egypt BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028
Egypt Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
Egypt Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
Egypt Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
Egypt Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
Egypt Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
Egypt Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
Egypt Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast
Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
