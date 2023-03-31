AGinvest Farmland Properties Canada Inc. Launches CAD 300 Million Fundraising Initiative aimed at Investors

AGinvest, a Canada-based farmland investment firm, announces fundraising worth CAD 300 million for institutional investors, family offices and endowments, and high-net-worth accredited investors.

/EIN News/ -- Ontario, Canada, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario-based farmland investment management firm, AGinvest, is pleased to announce an ambitious CAD 300 million fundraising initiative. The fund will allow investors to invest in premium Canadian farmland, a region prosperous with water resources, benefiting from a warming climate, home to rich soil, and access to export markets via the Great Lakes St. Lawrence seaway system.

Through this fund, AGinvest provides investors access to a unique investment strategy that deploys capital into the Canadian agricultural market. In addition to investing in this premium farmland, AGinvest employs value-add strategies, active agronomy management, and a keen focus on the long-term sustainability of the land.

AGinvest intends to provide Canadian farm families with sensible succession planning solutions that benefit the next generation of farmers and global food security concerns. AGinvest has a successful track record of launching four funds in the last five years and recently released a 5-year CAGR of 18.03%* on their first fund. AGinvest's second fund also outpaced the Canadian Index, achieving a 17.74%** 3-year CAGR.

The company's unique outlook originates from its founder and President, Kent Willmore, who has an extensive agricultural background, having worked on his family's farm since childhood. The "farm side approach" allows AGinvest's management team to distinguish itself from other farmland investment firms through its significant background in owning and operating farmland. The firm's grassroots strategy emphasizes building quality relationships with Canadian farm families, a fundamental cornerstone of the strategy: "We are here to serve both investors and farm families alike in a manner that benefits all parties. By paving the way to success for the next generation of farmers, productivity will improve, and food security issues can be addressed," says Kent Willmore, President of AGinvest.

The fundraising initiative is designed for investors seeking real returns and increasing their investment portfolio's purchasing power while investing in sustainable farmland initiatives. The fund will be a closed-end fund, which requires investors to commit their capital for a fixed period of eight years with a clear exit date. It will also include some liquidity options during the life of the fund.

AGinvest believes this fund offers investors an incredible diversification strategy with a very low correlation to most other financial assets, a stable and proven hedge against inflation, and a track record of performance that has outpaced most global indexes.

With a deep understanding of farm families and farmland, AGinvest is well-positioned to offer investors a unique opportunity to move toward a more sustainable future, packaged in a capital preservation investment which serves as a cornerstone investment for any portfolio.

"With our extensive experience and expertise in farmland investment, we aim to provide a risk-adjusted sustainable return for our investors. Our investment model is working well, and it has been a pleasure helping the next generation of farmers experience success. Providing our current investors with a quality investment that has performed well has also been satisfying. Lastly, investing in farmland is becoming increasingly important, especially when we are losing vast amounts of productive farmland at unprecedented levels," Kent Willmore added.

*The performance is based on a non-IFRS measure of net assets per share calculated without including performance fees or deferred tax.

**The performance is based on a non-IFRS measure of net assets per share calculated without including deferred tax.





