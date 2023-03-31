Submit Release
Belite Bio to Host Webcast on April 3, 2023 to Discuss 2022 Full Year Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a San Diego based clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company targeting eye diseases with significant unmet medical needs, will host a live webcast on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022, and provide a general business update. The financial results will be issued in a press release on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Webcast Information:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 a.m. Pacific time)
Webcast Link: https://lifescievents.com/event/belite-bio-event/

Webcast Link Instructions
You can join the live webcast by visiting the link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a San Diego based clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company targeting eye diseases with significant unmet medical needs, such as advanced age-related macular degeneration (commonly known as Geographic Atrophy or advanced Dry AMD) and Stargardt disease, and metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Jennifer Wu /ir@belitebio.com
Tim McCarthy /tim@lifesciadvisors.com


