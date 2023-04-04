Scharrell Jackson Brings Powerful Motivational Keynotes, Leadership Coaching, and DEI Consulting to Global Audiences

International Keynote Speaker and Leadership Coach Scharrell Jackson Empowers Individuals and Organizations with Business Strategies and Leadership Principles.
ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scharrell Jackson, a top-tier operational and financial executive with over 25 years of corporate experience, has announced the launch of STJ Consulting, a global firm aimed at empowering ambitious and high-performing leaders to elevate to the highest level of success.
As a highly sought-after international keynote speaker, leadership coach, and DEI specialist, Scharrell Jackson brings a transparent approach to her work that captivates her audience. Her authentic, intimate, and powerful approach shifts leaders to clarity, confidence, and courage, unleashing their personal greatness.
"Becoming an entrepreneur is a dream come true for me," said Scharrell Jackson. "I'm excited to lead with purpose and credibility by sharing my business acumen and expertise with leaders at every level and organizations who desire to level up and unlock their full potential."
Scharrell Jackson, CEO of STJ Consulting Services, LLC and Founder of Leadership in Heels, offers a range of services, including motivational keynote speaking, leadership coaching, and DEI consulting. Her personalized approach to each client is tailored to their specific needs, focusing on advancing ambitious leaders to higher performance and empowering them to become the best version of themselves.
As an experienced keynote speaker and leadership coach, Jackson delivers transformative keynotes and impactful workshops to a diverse range of international audiences on a variety of topics, including “High-Performing Leadership,” “Diversity of Thought - The Power of Inclusion and Belonging,” and “Courageous Leadership.” Her unconventional, holistic approach drives attendees to take action. She provides real-world solutions and tangible leadership tools with a riveting style that has listeners wanting more of her powerful words that change lives. Her exceptional communication skills and in-depth knowledge of leadership principles have helped individuals and organizations achieve their goals and thrive in their respective industries.
With testimonials across the globe, one of her clients stated, “Authentic, intimate, and powerful doesn’t say enough. In the center of her heart is a desire to lift the energy, spirit, and value of every person she meets. If you are down and out, she will take you from the miry clay to the top of the hill. If you are a mid-level employee, she will inspire you to grow and reach new heights. If you are in the corner office, she will teach you to lead employees to maximize their talents, performance, and contributions. It is good to know there is someone out there in the center of turbulence whom you can trust, learn and grow from with skill and competency.” According to Dr. Robert J. Adamik, Human Resource Consultant, AVA Certified Personality Master Analyst, US Navy Veteran, and USC Professor.
Dereck Moore, Chief Executive Officer and President at Building Maintenance of Tomorrow shared, “I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible impact you have had on me and my business. As a seasoned CEO, I did not realize the full extent of the opportunity I had to level up until I began working with you as my Leadership Coach and Business Consultant. Your guidance and expertise have significantly shifted me into higher performance and greater business results. Thanks to your coaching model, I am now far more strategic, focused, and intentional in my approach to leadership. Your insights have helped me better align my team of A-players, leading to greater efficiency, productivity, and overall success. Your commitment to your clients is truly unparalleled, and your ability to provide personalized coaching and guidance is a testament to your deep knowledge and experience. I cannot thank you enough for the transformation you have helped me achieve. Again, thank you for all that you do.”
Ambitious and high-performing leaders looking for clarity, confidence, and courage will find the solutions they need with Scharrell Jackson. She has a wealth of experience in leadership development, having worked with clients from a wide range of industries and backgrounds. Her commitment to excellence is evident in her work. Her proven track record of success and reputation for excellence makes her an ideal choice for anyone seeking to transform their personal or professional life. Scharrell Jackson is poised to make a significant impact on the world of business and leadership.
About STJ Consulting and Scharrell Jackson
Scharrell Jackson is a top-tier operational and financial executive with over 25 years of corporate experience. She is an international keynote speaker, leadership coach, and DEI specialist who has helped ambitious and high-performing leaders elevate to the highest level of success. Scharrell is the CEO of STJ Consulting Services, LLC., a global firm that offers a range of services, including motivational keynote speaking, leadership coaching, and DEI consulting. She is the CEO and Founder of Leadership in Heels, a speaker series that provides quarterly events on trending topics that are important to women. Her authentic, intimate, and powerful approach transforms leaders, shifting them to clarity, confidence, and courage, unleashing their personal greatness. STJ Consulting Services, LLC is an organization that focuses on GROWTH! We are a company that leads with purpose and our purpose is YOU! To learn more about Scharrell Jackson and STJ Consulting Services, LLC., visit www.scharrelljackson.com.
