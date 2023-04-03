HIP Video Promo presents: Laforren shares video for "Outsyder", directed by Johnny Hits of Red Eyes Flix

Coming straight out of Stockton, CA, Laforren is looking to put his hometown on the map with smooth, seamless bars. "Outsyder" is a declaration of arrival.

STOCKTON, CA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Take a step back from that Bay Area boom-bap—and slide into the world of Laforren. Coming straight out of Stockton, CA, this young artist is looking to put his hometown on the map with his smooth and seamless bars. With his dad dancing behind the likes of MC Hammer and working with pros at Scarface Records, Laforren was able to get a idea on how the music business works, as he grew up around a family that was all about music.

At age 16, he detoured from his dad’s world of dance to start writing raps in his candid and open approach—picking up inspiration from Tupac, podcasts, and life on the road as he drove semis coast to coast. He linked with producers across the country to refine his craft—getting their insider knowledge while remaining an outsider with something unique to say.

Laforren’s new single “Outsyder” is a declaration of arrival. Over a hard-hitting beat, the young rapper from Stockton holds nothing back—taunting, boasting, flexing, and flaunting at a rapid rate that proves he’s put in his reps as a writer and performer. And the lyrics cohesively convey his position as an outsider—a “demon with a halo” not able to be labeled, but someone open to exploring beyond lines of genre, styles, or precedence. Directed by Johnny Hits of Red Eyes Flix and produced by SlowMotion Haz, the “Outsyder” video gives us a view inside the life of Laforren. In the video, we saunter through Stockton, taking in the lights, and find Laforren in the town square at midnight; it seems to say that laying down bars as hard as these is a walk in the park for our man—that he could do it in his sleep. Cool and casual, he takes on the form of a demon, angel, and death as he spits his wits on the sidewalk. At the end of the video, he’s beamed up into a spaceship—taking his rightful place among the stars, an extraterrestrial talent added to the rap game.

