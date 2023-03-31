East West Bancorp Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

East West Bancorp, Inc. ("East West" or the "Company") EWBC, parent company of East West Bank, will release first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Conference Call Information

Management will discuss first quarter 2023 financial results with the public on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 8:30 A.M. Pacific Time/ 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time via conference call. The public and investment community are invited to listen as management discusses first quarter operating developments.

Dial-In Numbers:

Within the U.S. (877) 506-6399 Within Canada (855) 669-9657 International (412) 902-6699

Replay Numbers:

Within the U.S. (877) 344-7529 Within Canada (855) 669-9658 International (412) 317-0088 Replay Access Code 6046956

Replay will be available from April 20, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. Pacific Time/ 2:30 P.M. Eastern Time until May 20, 2023.

Information for the conference call and replay are provided on the Investor Relations page at www.eastwestbank.com/investors.

About East West

East West provides financial services that help customers reach further and connect to new opportunities. East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company (NASDAQ: "EWBC") with total assets of $64.1 billion. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, and operates over 120 locations in the United States and Asia. The Bank's markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington. For more information on East West, visit www.eastwestbank.com.

