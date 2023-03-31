Ashkon Babaee, top agent, joins Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

Ashkon Babaee joins Pacific Sotheby's International Realty as an exceptional real estate professional specializing in luxury properties. Babaee is known for his integrity, professionalism, and commitment to excellence. He is presently co-listing a $10,995,000 property in Newport Coast with John Cain, a leading agent with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Sotheby's International Realty is proud to announce the addition of Ashkon Babaee to its team of exceptional real estate professionals.

Babaee specializes in selling and marketing some of the world's most iconic and stunning properties to a network of high-net-worth individuals and his trusting network of clients. His uncompromising professionalism and drive have continued to yield success to his clients in the luxury real estate industry and make him an invaluable addition to the Pacific Sotheby's International Realty team.

"Ashkon is a seasoned professional with a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the needs of his clients," said Mike Bianchi, Vice President and General Manager, Orange County, of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. "We are thrilled to have him join our team and look forward to the expertise and insight he will bring."

Babaee is known for his ability to connect with clients and deliver exceptional results. He has earned a reputation for his integrity, professionalism, and commitment to providing a seamless real estate experience for buyers and sellers alike. In addition to his expertise in the luxury real estate market, Babaee is passionate about giving back to the local community and is actively involved in several charities throughout Orange County, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"I am thrilled to join the Pacific Sotheby's International Realty team and leverage the resources and global network of this prestigious brand," said Babaee. "My commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation aligns perfectly with the values of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, and I look forward to providing the highest level of service and expertise to clients."

Ashkon Babaee and John Cain, the Founder and President of CAIN Group and a leading agent at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, are currently co-listing an exquisite property at 11 Shoreridge, Newport Coast, for $10,995,000. Located within the exclusive custom home community of Pelican Crest, the remarkable, recently refreshed residence offers timeless style, with a flowing 6,727 square foot floor plan that's enhanced with exceptionally tall ceilings and premium materials. With their extensive expertise and knowledge, Babaee and Cain are poised to deliver outstanding results for their client.

About Pacific Sotheby's International Realty:

Pacific Sotheby's International Realty is a luxury real estate brokerage headquartered in San Diego, with 18 offices and 600 agents covering 170 miles of pristine California coastline. The brokerage is part of the global network of Sotheby's International Realty, with over 1,075 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.pacificsothebysrealty.com.

