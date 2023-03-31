Supply Chain Analytics Market Growth

increasing need for real-time and accurate analysis of supply chain operation is boosting the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Supply Chain Analytics Market Expected to Reach USD 16.82 Billion by 2027 | Top Players such as - Qlik, Infor and Kinaxis." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global supply chain analytics market size was valued at USD 4.53 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 16.82 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 269 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2489

Rise in need of improving operational and supply chain efficiencies, increase in adoption of Big Data technologies, and supporting initiatives by transportation & logistics for Big Data projects drive the growth of the global supply chain analytics market. However, inaccuracies in data and lack of skilled IT staff restrain the market growth. On the other hand, growth in awareness regarding benefits of supply chain analytics and surge in demand for cloud-based supply chain analytics solution are anticipated to present new opportunities in the coming years.

The global supply chain analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is divided into software and services. The software segment is further sub categorized into demand analysis and forecasting, supplier performance analytics, spend and procurement analytics, inventory analytics, transportation and logistics analytics, and others.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2489

Depending on deployment, it is categorized into cloud and on-premises. According to enterprise size, the supply chain analytics market is segregated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. As per industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on industry vertical, the retail and consumer goods segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share of the global supply chain analytics market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is due to high demand for advanced solutions to manage the supplier network, Omni-channel sales, and risk management in supply chain of retail companies.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2489

Region wise, the supply chain analytics market size was dominated by North America in 2019. Factors such as presence of leading market vendors developing supply chain analytics in North America and high spending on Big Data technology in this region are the major drivers for the supply chain analytics market growth. In addition, the deployment of supply chain analytics has increased in each stage of the retail process to predict market demands, manage inventory, and reduce operational costs, which is anticipated to significantly contribute toward the market growth.

The key players operating in the global supply chain analytics industry include Oracle, SAP SE, IBM, SAS Institute, MicroStrategy, Tableau, Qlik, Infor Inc., Kinaxis Inc., and Manhattan Associates. This study includes market trends, supply chain analytics market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Procure Complete Report (269 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)@ https://bit.ly/3M5lF8y

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Market:

● The covid-19 outbreak has considerably enhanced the growth of the supply chain analytics market. The demand for supply chain analytics has increased across various industries.

● At the same time, the demand for supply chain analytics is anticipated to elevate post-pandemic, as it would enable the companies to examine business continuity scenarios.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Cloud Gaming Market Size

2. Streaming Analytics Market Size

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.