Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,718 in the last 365 days.

First Bank Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, N.J., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Event:  Earnings Conference Call – First Quarter 2023
   
When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
     
Access: Conference Call Dial-In: +1-844-200-6205 (toll free U.S.)
    +1-929-526-1599 (all other locations)
  Conference Call Access Code: 583346


Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Peter J. Cahill, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer will provide an overview of first quarter 2023 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s first quarter results will be released after the market closes on April 26, 2023 and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company’s website, www.firstbanknj.com.

About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 19 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.73 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.

Contact
Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and CFO
(609) 643-0058, andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

First Bank Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more