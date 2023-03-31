Mullen and Randy Marion Deliver First Class 1 EV Cargo Vans to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

BREA, Calif., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . MULN ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, today announces Class 1 EV cargo vans were delivered to the University of North Carolina ("UNC Charlotte") at Charlotte with the vehicle order fulfilled by Randy Marion Automotive Group.



UNC Charlotte, North Carolina's urban research university founded in 1946, purchased Mullen Class 1 EV cargo vans for use across its 1,000-acre campus, and more than 29,500 students. The vans will be used for a variety of university use cases, including campus delivery and facility services.

"Following our first commercial trade show, the National Truck and Equipment Work Truck Week in Indianapolis earlier this month, it is exciting to continue our momentum with the Mullen commercial lineup and celebrate our first fleet deliveries. These 100% electric vans are a fantastic use case for university campus delivery applications," said John Schwegman, chief commercial officer of Mullen Automotive.

"UNC Charlotte is committed to helping create a more sustainable environment, including developing and implementing a comprehensive plan designed to reduce carbon emissions," said T. J. Woods, the university's transportation, warehouse and logistics manager.

"UNC Charlotte represents the first of many customers that have expressed interest in Mullen's commercial product lineup. The lower total cost of ownership and reduced emissions of Mullen EVs will make switching to electric an easy purchase decision for many customers," said Brad Sigmon, manager of commercial sales at Randy Marion Automotive.

"We are proud to announce delivery of Class 1 EV cargo vans to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and look forward to the continued adoption of EVs in place of standard ICE vehicles," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Mullen Automotive MULN is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles ("EVs") that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' ("ELMS") assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

