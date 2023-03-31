Free program to reduce the cost of care and lower A1C for people managing diabetes

Smart Meter today issues the iGlucose Challenge to all healthcare payors and providers in the United States to reduce the cost of care and lower A1C for people managing diabetes. This no-risk, performance-based program is offered by the number one remote patient monitoring solution supplier supporting a rapidly growing nationwide network of SmartPartners. The iGlucose Challenge is issued to companies who pay and care for persons with Diabetes, a chronic condition affecting approximately 37.3 million Americans and growing1. There are no up-front costs for the first three payors and providers that agree to participate and no fees for the enrolled patients or members.

The iGlucose Challenge is an exciting concept merging the most-patient friendly, highly accurate mobile blood glucose motioning system available with active coaching and education to help patients succeed in managing their care. If patients lower their A1C after a 4-month period, a performance fee is paid by the payor or participating healthcare provider organization for each successful patient or member. The goals of the iGlucose Challenge are to reduce the total cost of care for payors and providers who treat patients with diabetes, reduce the A1C levels of patients, and help persons with diabetes better manage their disease.

"One of our primary responsibilities as the leading supplier of healthcare data and technology to the RPM industry is developing innovative approaches that help our nationwide network of customers expand care to a broader set of patients," stated Casey Pittock, CEO of Smart Meter, LLC. "The iGlucose Challenge is a new care model we developed to encourage payors and providers to expand services to patients who are not properly managing their diabetes or have been unable to do so due to economic factors."

Diabetes places a tremendous financial burden on the US healthcare system. The American Diabetes Association estimates that direct medical costs for Diabetes in 2018 were $327 billion, up from $245 billion in 2012.2 Over 37 mission Americans have diabetes, and only 20% know it.3 The projections for future growth of the disease in the US show steady increases in both the volume of patients and the financial impact of caring for these patients. The iGlucose Challenge is a way to begin reducing the disease's effects on the US economy and helping those with diabetes understand how to improve their way of life. The participants in the iGlucose Challenge will be announced at HIMSS 2023 in Chicago. More information about joining the iGlucose Challenge can be found here or by calling the Smart Meter iGlucose Challenge hotline at 844-445-0652 or emailing iGlucoseChallenge@iglucose.com.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the number one supplier of Remote Patient Monitoring ("RPM") solutions to a nationwide network of SmartPartners™ who are transforming patient care. Millions of vital health data readings are reliably delivered across our secure platform, enabling SmartPartners™ to provide real-time, better-informed health care. Our proprietary, patient-friendly, cellular, FDA-registered monitoring devices are connected to an exclusive AT&T 4/5G private data network to ensure an engaging patient experience for improved adherence. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com.

