Emerging musical success TOMER serves up a brand-new album, "It Was FORETOLD"

Described as the next big thing in pop/rock music, TOMER's fusion of pop-rock, EDM, and Indie-pop continues to delight audiences globally.

TOMER is back with a brand-new album, “It Was FORETOLD,” a wildly successful release that is gaining him widespread acclaim. His musical consistency has earned him many titles, among them the new face of the global music industry. TOMER blends Indie-pop, EDM, pop, and rock elements in his music, leading to delightfully exuberant tunes carried across seas. With his album now available on all streaming platforms, fans can revel in his energetic and enchanting voice as he sings his heart out in each track.

Tomer Orenstein is an Israeli singer, songwriter, and model born with a passion for music. He grew up listening to music that explores various elements of the art, which urged him to explore his passion from a young age. TOMER shares that music is the body’s rhythm, the mind’s melody, and life’s symphony. The up-and-coming musician continues to wow fans worldwide with his unique musical angle and growing success.

TOMER is nothing if not meticulous in the creation of his art. He spent five years writing, composing, and producing his first album. His first four singles, “Vertigo,” “Superman,” “Tears,” and “Heartbreaker,” laid a strong foundation for his career, with two of the songs getting picked for Universal Music Group’s “Spinnup” playlist.

Fan reviews of his album “It Was FORETOLD” describe the music as having a magical hold. Fans can’t help falling in love with TOMER’s vocal range and ability to connect emotionally with the listener. His single “Go” from the album has been hailed as an anthem for breaking away from toxicity.

Traveling in promotion of his music, the emerging artist held shows in the US, Europe, and Israel, where he garnered even more fans. TOMER has also amassed over 3 million views on YouTube, putting him on the fast track to a global takeover.

As TOMER celebrates the release of his new album and his growing catalog of diverse music, his promising talent in music brands him a global success. Follow TOMER on social media or visit his website for news and updates on his music.

