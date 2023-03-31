PruittHealth Acquires Dogwood Forest of Dunwoody Assisted Living Center

NORCROSS, Ga., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PruittHealth, a family-owned organization for more than 50 years, recently acquired Dogwood Forest of Dunwoody, effective on Friday, March 31. Under new ownership, the assisted living center is now called PruittPlace – Sandy Springs. In speaking with residents and staff, PruittHealth leaders committed to offering the exceptional, high-quality care provided since 1969.

Located just off Georgia 400, PruittPlace – Sandy Springs provides a beautiful campus and accommodations that fit an active lifestyle. Residents can choose from several spacious floor plans offering plenty of natural light, a private bathroom with a walk-in shower, and an attractive kitchenette. Various campus features include a beauty salon and barbershop, upscale fine dining areas, a courtyard and covered porches, and a dedicated memory unit for residents with Alzheimer's and dementia.

"We are excited to continue to provide valued services and programs to the residents of PruittPlace – Sandy Springs and their families," said Neil Pruitt, Chairman & CEO of PruittHealth. "Our goal has always been to provide exceptional, compassionate service to those under our care. We like to say our patients and residents are part of our family, and we welcome the residents and staff of PruittPlace – Sandy Springs into our PruittHealth family."

Connect with PruittPlace – Sandy Springs to schedule a tour here. For more information about PruittHealth, visit pruitthealth.com.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for more than 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 13,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pruitthealth-acquires-dogwood-forest-of-dunwoody-assisted-living-center-301787125.html

SOURCE PruittHealth