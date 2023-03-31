Spond: Cost of Living Crisis Threatens Post-COVID Recovery of Grassroots Sport

The leading team management app remains committed to helping grassroots sport thrive

LONDON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots sports clubs and groups are facing a new challenge that could derail their post-COVID recovery: the cost of living crisis. According to Spond's Social Sustainability in Grassroots Sport 2022-23 report, financial challenges and family strains are leading to concerns about disengagement and reduced participation.

The annual report from Spond, the world's leading sports team management platform with more than 2 million monthly active users, sheds light on the challenges faced by clubs and groups around the world, as well as offering potential solutions to overcoming them. The report reveals that the cost of living crisis is impacting the sustainability of grassroots sport, with many clubs struggling to keep their members, and young people in particular, engaged and active in their communities.

Spond's CEO, Trine Falnes, commented: "After two years of COVID, it looked like things might settle down, whereas in fact 2022 brought a whole new set of challenges for grassroots clubs and groups to overcome. The cost of living crisis, affecting everything from energy costs to pitch fees, is a major concern for clubs, who were already facing financial pressures due to the pandemic."

Because of these challenges, Spond is more committed than ever to helping coaches and admins move forward in 2023. Trine added: "At Spond, we're doing all we can to help our users ride the wave; keeping the platform free to use and providing innovative new features, such as fundraising tools. In the last year, we saw 59% growth in users on the Spond platform and we almost doubled the amount raised through our fundraising channels to more than £5.5m."

The Social Sustainability in Grassroots Sport 2022-23 report highlights the efforts that Spond is making to help its users to do more with less, making the most of their funds and volunteer resources through good times and bad. Spond not only saves a coach or team manager on average 2.5 hours per week, it also offers tools like its Task Assignment feature, which allows members and parents to volunteer for specific tasks as required. This gives coaches more time to do what they love, out on the pitch.

In the key UK market, Spond has introduced new and interactive ways to raise funds with minimal effort and stress. Spot the Ball and Spond Superdraw are simple and innovative tools that help to make fundraising easier for clubs and groups.

For stressed coaches who're tired of chasing payments through cash, bank transfer, PayPal, and cheques, Spond payments make collecting payments easier by sending a request for membership fees, match fees, course registrations, or anything else, and all incoming payments are automatically logged. More cash in the bank also means less stress for coaches and admins, so they can focus on the bigger picture.

Trine concluded: "Spond is committed to helping grassroots coaches deliver a more sustainable future for their clubs and groups. Throughout 2023, we will be unveiling new features to make life easier, including enhanced payment features, such as subscriptions and new payment options, including installments, so that clubs and groups can allow their members to spread the cost if they wish.

"This year might be a challenge for many grassroots groups, but Spring is all about new starts and we want our users to know that we're with them on the journey, every step of the way. Spond is an ever-evolving platform and we're always looking for new ways to enhance the Spond user experience and make life easier for our millions of active users. Watch this space."

