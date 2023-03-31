ComForCare of Vancouver, WA Employee Recognized as 2022 Caregiver of the Year

Maryann Lakey honored with prestigious award at ComForCare's annual franchise conference

TROY, Mich., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare , a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, announced the Caregiver of the Year at the company's 20th annual conference. Maryann Lakey, a ComForCare Home Care caregiver in Vancouver, WA, was named the 2022 Caregiver of the Year for her outstanding service and exemplary care. She was invited to Henderson, Nevada to attend the annual dinner and award ceremony.

"Maryann is highly skilled, extremely knowledgeable, and a team player who has consistently displayed and promoted the highest ethical standards," said Debi Kyle, franchise owner of ComForCare in Vancouver. "Her willingness to work overtime, her dedication to champion each client's needs, and her compassion for caring has made her a superstar to many of her clients and to her team. Maryann doesn't just exhibit the core values and mission of ComForCare, she lives them."

The Caregiver of the Year is a distinguished award recognizing a caregiver who exemplifies ComForCare's core values and goes above and beyond by demonstrating extraordinary commitment to clients and families.

One example of Maryann going above and beyond was when she stepped in to plan a celebration for a special client turning 100 years old. One obstacle was to figure out how to get the client in his hospital bed to the dining area. Maryann suggested reaching out to the EMT's who had assisted him over the years. They willingly agreed to come and assist in moving his hospital bed and equipment to the party location. It was done at no charge to the family. It was a remarkable celebration that the family and the community enjoyed. Maryann has a whole roster of clients who continually look forward to her visits.

"Maryann truly embodies our values and our company's mission to help people live their best lives possible," said Rebecca Bouchard, ComForCare/At Your Side vice president of operations. "The passion and genuine joy she displays when serving others is something everyone at ComForCare should strive to provide to our clients. I am proud to know that ComForCare has people like Maryann working hard to ensure our clients receive the best possible care."

While attending the ceremony, Maryann had the opportunity to meet the original founder of ComForCare Home Care, Mark Armstrong. He stated it was an honor to meet her and stood with her as they both hugged, shed a few tears, and admired her award.

Maryann has been with ComForCare of Vancouver since 2014. A local celebration was held on March 30, 2023 in honor of Maryann which her co-workers attended.

