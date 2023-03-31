Global and China Autonomous Shuttle Market Report 2022-2023 Featuring 15 Autonomous Shuttle Companies, 5 Autonomous Shuttle System Integrators, & 8 Overseas Autonomous Shuttle System Integrators

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Autonomous Shuttle Market Report, 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction and upgrading of smart roads accelerate the large-scale application of autonomous shuttles.

The construction of smart roads is the premise for operating autonomous shuttles. In particular, the planning of smart bus lines in various urban demonstration areas has favored the application of robobuses. So far, Beijing, Xiong'an New Area, Guangzhou, Ezhou, Zibo, Changsha, Wuxi, Zhengzhou, Chongqing, Hainan and the like have taken the lead in introducing autonomous shuttles on the basis of smart roads.

As of September 2022, Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone had opened 321km test roads in total for intelligent connected vehicles, of which 106km is fully covered by 5G and CVIS. It had deployed more than 1,800 intelligent roadside units such as cameras, LiDARs, radars and edge computing servers at 96 smart intersections to support real-time information exchange between vehicles, between vehicles and roads, between vehicles and the Internet. Among the autonomous shuttles landing in Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone, more than 30 Sharing-VANs from Dongfeng Yuexiang have come into normal operation, travelling a total of over 209,000 kilometers.

Guangzhou has opened a total of 353 test sections for intelligent connected vehicles, with a cumulative one-way mileage of 654.451 kilometers and a two-way mileage of 1,308.902 kilometers. From August 2022 to December 2023, Guangzhou starts an autonomous driving pilot project for urban mobility, and introduces 50 autonomous buses from different companies on the loop lines around Canton Tower and Guangzhou International Bio Island, providing at least 1 million rides for passengers.

Accompanied by the construction and upgrading of smart roads as well as the promotion of seamless mobility services, autonomous shuttles and robotaxi will be integrated into intelligent city transportation systems together to offer diversified smart mobility services.

Autonomous Shuttle Companies are Exploring New Business Models such as PRT

Autonomous shuttles are a solution to "first-mile and last-mile" mobility. As autonomous shuttles penetrate into urban communities, subway stations, etc., how to activate the "peripheral nerves" of urban traffic on large scale is one of the issues that need urgent consideration in urban governance.

For seamless mobility services, some companies are exploring new business models.

For example, Dongfeng Yuexiang's S-PRT (Sharing-Personal Rapid Transit) is a shared novel autonomous public transportation system composed of fully autonomous small vehicles and dedicated road networks.

As a rapid nonstop public transportation tool with low construction cost (one-fifteenth of subways), it can transport an average of 10,000 to 30,000 people per hour at the average speed of 40-60km/h, and allows users to reserve without needing to wait. Dongfeng Yuexiang aims for test and demonstration of an operating mileage of more than 10 million kilometers in the Xiong'an New Area within three years, and promotes the "Xiong'an Solution" with partners in no less than 30 cities.

At the beginning of 2023, PIX Moving signed a strategic agreement with Common Rail (Hangzhou) Intelligent Industry Development Co., Ltd. on joint construction of a common rail project in Xiaoshan, Hangzhou. They will provide autonomous shuttles based on PIX's chassis technology to solve the problems of large-scale commercialization of autonomous driving technology and urban traffic congestion.

The Operation Scenarios of Autonomous Shuttles Are Extending from Designated Areas and Low-Speed Scenarios to Open Environments and Complex Scenarios

At present, autonomous shuttles are running from closed and semi-closed designated areas (parks, scenic spots, factories, communities, campuses, airports, etc.) to urban public roads as subway shuttle buses, urban microcirculation buses, and autonomous buses for ride-hailing services.

The Current Growth of the Autonomous Shuttle Market is Mainly Driven by Policies and Smart Road Upgrades

China, the United States, Japan, and South Korea have issued favorable policies for autonomous buses.

Japan, the United States and South Korea among other foreign countries have introduced policies to encourage the commercial operation of autonomous vehicles like autonomous shuttles.

On March 10, 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the United States issued a first-of-its-kind final rule, the Occupant Protection Safety Standards for Vehicles Without Driving Controls, no longer requiring automated vehicle manufacturers to equip their ADS-enabled vehicles with traditional manual controls to meet crash standards.

Japan decided to allow for use of L4 autonomous vehicles (controlled by system) in transit and delivery services from April 1, 2023.

South Korea proposed a goal of commercializing L4 (highly automated) autonomous buses and shuttle buses by 2025 under its "Mobility Innovation Roadmap". On November 25, 2022, Seoul, capital of South Korea, opened the first autonomous bus line with a total mileage of about 3.4 kilometers, marking South Korea's first step to commercialize autonomous shuttles.

In China, Beijing, Shenzhen and other cities have standardized autonomous shuttles in terms of product standards and administration, setting an example for the development of the industry.

In January 2022, the "Automated Driving Bus" association standard jointly drafted by Baidu, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), ZTE and Geely was officially released. This standard covers two parts: Automated Driving Bus - Part 1: Vehicle Operation Technical Requirements, and Autonomous Bus - Part 2: Test Methods and Requirement of Automated Driving Feature. They specify the technical requirements for autonomous buses in terms of basic safety, information security, operation safety and autonomous driving tests.

In March 2022, Beijing High-level Autonomous Driving Demonstration Zone issued the Detailed Implementation Rules for Road Testing and Demonstrative Application of Intelligent Connected Buses in Beijing Intelligent Connected Vehicle Policy Pilot Zone (Trial), posing specific administrative requirements for in-vehicle management, vehicle operation, road test, insurance and technical parameters.

In November, 2022, Beijing High-level autonomous driving Demonstration Zone issued the "Detailed Rules for the Administration of Autonomous Shuttles in Beijing Intelligent Connected Vehicle Policy Pilot Zone (Road Testing and Demonstrative Application)". It is China's first normative policy for new short-distance passenger transport intelligent connected products without a driver's seat or steering wheel and is also China's first policy to give corresponding right of way to autonomous shuttles in a coded form.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview and Status Quo of Autonomous Shuttle Industry

1.1 Definition of Autonomous Shuttle

1.2 Composition of Autonomous Shuttle System

1.3 Autonomous Shuttle Operation Models

1.4 Application Scenario Comparison between Main Autonomous Shuttle Companies - Minibuses

1.5 Application Scenario Comparison between Main Autonomous Shuttle Companies - Robobuses

1.6 Product Configuration Comparison between Main Autonomous Shuttle Companies - Minibuses

1.7 Product Configuration Comparison between Main Autonomous Shuttle Companies - Robobuses

1.8 Trends

2 Policies for Autonomous Shuttle Industry

2.1 China's Intelligent Connected Vehicle Policies

2.2 China's Smart Bus Industry Policies

2.3 China's Standards and Specifications for Autonomous Shuttles

2.4 Beijing's Administrative Rules for Autonomous Shuttles

2.5 Methods and Requirements for Field Test of Autonomous Driving Functions of Functional Autonomous Vehicles

2.6 Release of ''Automated Driving Bus'' Association Standard

2.6.1 Technical Requirements for Operation of Autonomous Buses

2.6.2 Autonomous Bus Field Tests

3 Chinese Autonomous Shuttle Companies

3.1 Baidu Apollo

3.2 ECHIEV

3.3 MOGO

3.4 WeRide

3.5 QCraft

3.6 Unity Drive

3.7 UISEE

3.8 SenseAuto

3.9 Freetech

3.10 Ant Ranger

3.11 Skywilling

3.12 Idriverplus

3.13 Shanghai Space

3.14 Bus Me

3.15 Banma Zhixing

4 Chinese Autonomous Shuttle System Integrators

4.1 Dongfeng Yuexiang

4.2 Yutong Bus

4.3 Skywell

4.4 Autonomous Buses of China Shaanqi

4.5 Intelligent Minibuses of FAW Hongqi

5 Overseas Autonomous Shuttle System Integrators

5.1 Navya

5.2 EasyMile

5.3 May Mobility

5.4 Holon

5.5 ZF

5.6 Toyota

5.7 Hyundai 42 Dot

5.8 ZOOX

