Product Safety Professionals Announce 2023 Leadership Fundamentals Program at University of Michigan

The program is for professionals with less than 5 years of experience in the product safety field, or experienced professionals wanting a refresher course

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Michigan Center for Occupational Health and Safety Engineering will host the 2023 Product Safety Fundamentals program in cooperation with the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP) and ADK Information Services.

The fundamentals program is a basic skill building program for professionals with less than 5 years of experience in the product safety field, or experienced professionals wanting a refresher to stay current with the ongoing changes in the product safety field. The program will:

• offer product safety professionals insight into the 5 Pillars of Product Safety Knowledge: culture, risk assessment and product assurance, regulatory compliance, product investigations, and product recalls.

• discuss the basic structure of a case study, allowing participants to learn through practical examples and collaboration.

• enable participants to design, produce, and present a case study that addresses a product safety topic that is critical to their company’s compliance plan and incorporates one or more of the 5 Pillars of Product Safety Knowledge.

Instructors and topics include:

Don Moffett, Expert trainer and Director of Social Compliance for Carhartt, Risk Assessment and Hazard Analysis (Opening Workshop)

Steve Hall, a specialist in hazard communication and Jared Frantz, a specialist in human factors, are with Applied Safety & Ergonomics and will share a case study. Both instructors are graduates of the University of Michigan College of Engineering (Opening Workshop)

Matt Reed, Ph.D. University of Michigan, Transportation Research Institute in the College of Engineering: 'Using Human Subject Data for Safety Design' (Webinar)

Richard Stern, ADK Consultant, Case Study Exercise (Opening Workshop)

Patty Edwards, retired CPSC official, Standards and Certification (Webinar)

Brandan Mueller, Attorney, Husch-Blackwell, who has overseen more than 150 Product Investigations for clients and organizations (Webinar)

Alan Abrahams, Ph.D. Virginia Tech, Business Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence (Webinar)

John Kuppens, Attorney, Nelson Mullins, CPSC regulatory responsibilities under the law, (Webinar)

Michael del Negro, Vice President of Safety, Ethics, and Compliance for Peloton Interactive, Product Recalls (webinar)

The 7-week program will open with a 2-day workshop being held at the Inn at Michigan League on the University of Michigan Ann Arbor campus June 20 & 21. Following this workshop, participants will return to their homes/offices and attend weekly webinars for 5 weeks covering various product safety topics that are relevant to developing a case study. All class members will develop a case study featuring product assessment and design to enhance consumer safety. They will return to campus for a closing 2-day workshop August 10 & 11. All participants will present their case study, followed by closing remarks from a product safety expert.

Program participants completing the program requirements will earn a University of Michigan Center for Occupational Health & Safety Engineering Certificate of Completion. The university is home to one of the country’s leading engineering schools.

Tuition for the program is $3,400. Participants in the program who are paid members of SPSP and register by May 2, 2023 will enjoy discounts that reduce tuition to $2,760.