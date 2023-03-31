Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Tulare Lake Basin Flood Response

Published: Mar 31, 2023

WHAT TO KNOW: As a result of the historic storms California experienced this winter and spring, the Tulare Lake Basin is facing significant flooding, which will worsen as the snowpack melts in coming months. The executive order streamlines state preparation, response and recovery actions and supports local flood response efforts.

SACRAMENTO – Moving to protect lives and livelihoods in Tulare Lake Basin communities hard-hit by recent storms, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to support the ongoing emergency response to flooding and help prepare communities for the impacts of snowmelt runoff from the Sierra Nevada in the months ahead.

State agencies and departments, including CAL FIRE, the California Department of Water Resources, and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, have been on the ground actively engaging with local officials managing the flood response efforts, providing technical assistance, resources and support with a focus on protecting public health and safety.

“With historic rain and snowpack creating immense challenges for this region, our first priority is protecting lives and livelihoods impacted by this devastating flooding,” said Governor Newsom. “State officials are on the ground to assist communities, support the local emergency response underway and prepare for the surge of snowmelt runoff in the months ahead.”

Among other provisions, today’s order:

Streamlines regulations in order to expedite preparation and recovery efforts. The order suspends certain statutes and regulations to expedite emergency flood preparation and response activities such as floodwater diversion, debris removal and levee repairs in the Tulare Lake Basin. Boosts staffing for emergency response efforts. To ensure adequate staffing for response efforts, the order waives work hour limitations for retired annuitants working with state agencies and departments on the emergency response. Supports impacted schools. The order enables a school in Alpine County that has been closed due to storm impacts to relocate to temporary facilities to continue classes. The order also suspends academic assessments for three schools in Pajaro Valley Unified School District, if a federal waiver is approved.



The full text of today’s executive order can be found here.

