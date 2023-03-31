Paronychia Treatment Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of 7% During Forecast Period: Report By Fact.MR

There were 291 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,775 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Rockville , March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global paronychia treatment market is anticipated to garner US$ 1 billion by 2033, increasing at 7.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.
A paronychia is a skin infection that surrounds a toe or fingernail. There are two forms of paronychia: acute and chronic. In acute paronychia, the skin infection develops quickly and lasts only a few days. This type of paronychia appears after skin breaks during a manicure or when an infection develops in an ingrown toenail. It is typically bacterial in nature, with staphylococcus aureus bacteria being the most common cause. Nevertheless, yeast, like candida, or germs from the cold sore virus, such as herpes simplex, can also be responsible for the disease.
Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8469
Chronic paronychia develops gradually and may stay for several weeks. In such circumstances, the infection is caused by a confluence of microorganisms. A virus, such as herpes simplex, yeast like candida, and bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus, can be found in chronic paronychia. The condition is widespread in those who work in environments where their hands are continually exposed to water, detergents, and chemicals. It has a proclivity to return even after treatment and cure. Fishermen, cleaners, and household women are more vulnerable to this condition.
Diabetes is becoming increasingly frequent in many parts of the world, which is expected to fuel market growth. Diabetic patients are at a higher risk of developing paronychia; thus, a rise in the prevalence of diabetes around the world can lead to an increase in paronychia disease. Moreover, it takes longer for diabetic patients to recover from paronychia than non-diabetic patients.
The bourgeoning geriatric population globally is another major factor projected to drive the demand for paronychia treatment. The immune system's functionality gradually declines with age. As a result, cognitive and physical changes in the elderly make them more vulnerable to diseases such as paronychia.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
“Growing elderly population and increasing prevalence of diabetes globally are the main factors expected to drive the global paronychia treatment market. Moreover, key market players are strongly focusing on research and development activities to develop new therapies for paronychia,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8469
Key Companies Profiled in Paronychia Treatment Market report
Regional Analysis
North America is leading the global paronychia treatment market. The United States is witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute paronychia. Asia Pacific is also experiencing considerable growth in the worldwide market due to the expanding elderly population in South Korea and Japan. Furthermore, Germany and the United Kingdom are significantly contributing to the regional market due to strong investments in healthcare.
Key Segments of Paronychia Treatment Industry Research
Quick Buy & Expand Your Horizons (Get 20% Discount):
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8469
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global paronychia treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).
The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (acute paronychia, chronic paronychia), product (mupirocin ointment, fusidic acid ointment, gentamicin ointment, dicloxacillin), and end user (hospitals & clinics, dermatology centers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Alport Syndrome Treatment Market Overview: According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), alport syndrome occurs in approximately 1 in 50,000 newborns. People affected from alport syndrome experience progressive loss of kidney function
Radiation Proctitis Treatment Market Outlook: The global radiation proctitis treatment market is expected to progress at a healthy CAGR of around 7% from 2021 to 2031.
Artificial Discs Market Outlook: The global artificial discs market is currently valued at US$ 905 million and is expected to skyrocket at a CAGR of 20.6% to reach a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion by the year 2027.
Cannula Market Size: Worldwide sales of cannulas are predicted to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2027. In 2022, the global cannula market is valued at US$ 185 million and is projected to reach a market size of US$ 250 million by 2027.
About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha
Email: shambhu@factmr.com
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube