Led by Gov. Henry McMaster, 23 Republican Governors Release Statement in Support of Lower Energy Costs Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Today, 23 Republican governors led by Governor Henry McMaster released the following joint statement in support of the H.R. 1, the ‘Lower Energy Costs Act’ – a comprehensive measure passed by the U.S. House of Representatives that implements permitting reforms to accelerate key infrastructure construction related to American energy production.

“Americans continue to face record high energy costs, and as governors, we have seen firsthand that action is needed to provide more affordable, reliable, and resilient energy. We applaud the United States House of Representatives for offering real solutions to lower energy costs for all Americans by removing roadblocks and red tape that stand in the way of greater energy production. If the House bill is signed into law, this bill would reverse President Biden’s anti-energy agenda, unshackle energy production, and restore American energy dominance.



“By requiring regular lease sales for oil and gas, removing unnecessary restrictions on the import and export of natural gas, and streamlining permitting processes for energy and infrastructure, House Republicans are offering the country a common-sense solution to today’s energy crisis that will stimulate economic growth while bolstering our national security. It’s past time to stop the attacks on American energy while American families bear the brunt of higher energy costs.”

Signatories to the statement include: Governor Henry McMaster (SC), Governor Kay Ivey (AL), Governor Mike Dunleavy (AK), Governor Sarah Sanders (AR), Governor Brian Kemp (GA), Governor Brad Little (ID), Governor Eric Holcomb (IN), Governor Kim Reynolds (IA), Governor Tate Reeves (MS), Governor Mike Parson (MO), Governor Greg Gianforte (MT), Governor Jim Pillen (NE), Governor Joe Lombardo (NV), Governor Chris Sununu (NH), Governor Doug Burgum (ND), Governor Kevin Stitt (OK), Governor Kristi Noem (SD), Governor Bill Lee (TN), Governor Greg Abbott (TX), Governor Spencer Cox (UT), Governor Glenn Youngkin (VA), Governor Jim Justice (WV), and Governor Mark Gordon (WY).

The bill passed out of the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday with a vote of 225-204.