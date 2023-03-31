Chicago's FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear has always seen diversity across its iconic American motorcycle clothing customers

Fear-NONE Motorcycle Gear and Clothing Brings Diversity To American Bikerism
FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear & Clothing Official Logo
Despite the stereotypical image of the “White American Biker,” Chicago's FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear has always seen diversity across its iconic brand's customers
The FEAR-NONE brand's legions of loyal customers are diverse in every way. “It has always been a very broad group that are less about color, income or gender and more about shared beliefs,””
— Wild Bill Walen
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When you think of the image of an American “biker” you immediately conjure up images of Hell’s Angels or Sons of Anarchy types— images of predominantly American males proudly and menacingly sitting on very loud Harley Davidsons looking cool and detached from everyday societal norms. A breed unto themselves. From LA to Texas to Chicago to New York, they are ruthlessly consistent in their style, beliefs and core values. Literally, they are a blast from the past, celebrating all things “old school” from culture to values to politics to clothing to lingo. A “cool” world where straight males, masculine culture, America-first, and definite tough guy bravado rule… At least one would think. Yet, surprisingly, upon closer examination, American bikerism is a much more diverse world than it appears on its surface— and has been so from its start in the 1950’s. It is less about race, sex or color than shared values (especially the love of all things “classic American”) which are the glue that binds its followers across demographics, income levels, and geography (even countries) into a unified cultural and economic force.
If there is a brand that represents the “glue” of the old school, classic American motorcycle enthusiast, look no further than Chicago’s iconic FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear. A steadfast, niche brand that loudly celebrates everything “American classic biker” to its legions of loyal followers, FEAR-NONE doesn’t shy away from its definite beliefs. To FEAR-NONE, it’s still 1969—and they love it this way. Known for its ultra-high-quality products and uncompromising dedication to the “Original Classic American Biker” theme, the brand loves making and selling its original USA-made products that tell the story of American motorcycle enthusiasts and their love of life on America’s roads and highways.
CEO “Wild Bill” Walen lives by his company’s mantra. Being a lifelong, dedicated motorcycle devotee, Wild Bill celebrates the classic American biker lifestyle and its values every day, especially pride in everything American. He has always seen FEAR-NONE’s followers as being diverse in every way. “It has always been a very broad group that are less about color or gender and more about shared beliefs,” says Wild Bill. “They have a strong sense and shared love of American motorcycles, the open roads, old school style, VETS, and of course classic Americana such as James Dean, Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, classic muscle cars, and of course the old American values of God, country, and freedom. Many are VETS and there is a great celebration of their service from the FEAR-NONE community which is why we are a big supporter of the Building Homes for Heroes veterans housing charity,” says Bill.
In the motorcycle world, women are growing by double digits in the American motorcycle market, and FEAR-NONE is especially attractive to them due to its “empowering” brand identity. “FEAR-NONE motorcycle gear has always viewed and represented women as ‘independent drivers of their destiny’ as opposed to traditionally being seen as eye candy that ‘rides on the back of a seat.’ And any woman that can throw a 900 pound Harley into a corner at 70 miles an hour has my respect in spades,” says Wild Bill. “We celebrate that personal strength, drive and self-determination as it’s so American… it’s true empowerment... and our female customers love this about our brand. They also know it’s a legitimate respect and not patronizing or pandering… it’s genuine.”
Jerome is a 30-something man of color who loves American-made motorcycles, clothing, and the open road just as much as he loves American “old school” biker culture. “I am a huge Elvis and classic rock fan and to me the cars and styles of the 1950’s, 60’s and early 70’s are where it’s at— so cool! Like many, I don’t get or like rap music or its culture, and I just think classic American styles, colors, and designs are fantastic! Plus, the guttural roar of a Harley engine and the open, big, fast roads of America are what I have always dreamed of,” says Jerome. “I really like the culture of old America—being independent, polite, respectful, and proud of my country. It’s how I was raised and want to live. There is a decency to it, a way of living that’s very positive— even noble. And, of course, there’s LOTS of flashy chrome,” he says with a smile. “I have never felt that race has any part of this. We are all Americans and we share the same likes and ideas which happen to revolve around the American motorcycle lifestyle and culture. I pull into a highway gas station or eatery and meet and talk to other riders about our bikes, gear, travels, etc. and it’s like we all know each other… we don’t even think about race or color. It’s like a family of like-minded people sharing things which is what I love about America. When I come to think about it, this is indeed a very diverse group— always has been.” The numbers show an ever-increasing flow of women and minorities towards the allure of classic American bikerism and its culture who are looking for the definiteness, positivity and reassurance of classic America and its styles that are so powerful and show no sign on waning.
“People are simply fed-up with ridiculous, trendy woke, and anti-American politics that seem so divisive, hypocritical, destructive, and fake— they are looking for more respectful, positive, non-political alternatives that are real and down to Earth. No one likes being lectured to about how to live and act. People wants a more simple, relaxed way to living and thinking. American biker culture offers just that… and, of course, the incredible camaraderie and freedom of the open roads where everybody is equal!” says Wild Bill.
Founded over 20 years ago in Chicago, a melting pot of relentless drive and “a bigger the better” attitude, FEAR-NONE’s name sounds appropriate for a city that has always been known as tough, innovative, and demanding and that loves American motorcycles. “Every one of the 700 different items we make is done by hand here in Chicago, USA. So, when we say 1000% USA-made we mean it! The same for quality. We are deadly serious about making the best products in the world as being a Chicago-American company demands no less. The same for our customers worldwide— they expect and demand a lot from us!
FEAR-NONE motorcycle clothing’s DNA is purely a unique, Old School interpretation of American biker culture. “When you see our products for the first time, they literally scream “Old School American Biker,” says Bill. FEAR-NONE continues to stress its Made in America mantra, originality, highest-quality as well as its loyalty to and love of its customers worldwide. "We’ll continue to follow our path of being USA-made, having the highest-performance and quality, and of course FEAR-NONE originality! How can we lose?
To FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear and Clothing, Classic American motorcycle culture and style never get old… they only get better,” says Wild Bill. www.fear-none.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.