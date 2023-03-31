DoIT Celebrates April as Innovation and Technology Month in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed the month of April as Innovation and Technology Month in Illinois, highlighting the value of IT and the efforts made to build the state into an innovation and technology hub, delivering statewide IT and telecommunication services to state agencies, boards, and commissions.





"Here in Illinois, we are solidifying our status as a premier innovation and technology hub—and today, I couldn't be prouder to sign a proclamation declaring the month of April as Innovation and Technology Month," said Governor JB Pritzker. "From record-breaking funding for K-12 and higher education to new, state-of-the-art opportunities in IT and STEM, we are building out a highly-trained, 21st century workforce that will foster the development and prosperity of our state for years to come."





This year, the proclamation underscores Illinois' commitment to developing a highly-trained workforce capable of filling future IT jobs through the strengthening of K-12 curriculum and postsecondary education opportunities.





Illinois state agencies support expanded career and technical education programs in elementary and secondary education, as well as postsecondary education and support IT competency-based curricula for work readiness and the encouragement of STEM career exploration. Additionally, equitable access to digital learning is prioritized across the state through the offering of free high-speed broadband for K-12 public schools and efforts to expand broadband access through Connect Illinois.





The proclamation also draws attention to the influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in daily life. Illinois recognizes the potential of AI and is working to build an environment that fosters its development and collaboration with industry, government, and organizations.





"Technology plays an integral role in supporting the mission of our state agencies and the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) is proud to support those efforts," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Acting Secretary & State CIO Brandon Ragle. "Recognizing April as Innovation and Technology Month is an opportunity to strengthen investments so we can continue to provide critical services to Illinois residents."





In recognition of IT Month in Illinois, DoIT is hosting an Innovation Day event in collaboration with the Illinois Science & Technology Coalition, the Illinois Innovation Network, the Illinois Board of Higher Education and Illinois State Board of Education on Thursday, April 20. The event will celebrate Illinois innovation and feature a statewide policy discussion around emerging technology that will cultivate curiosity and leverage investments.





Governor JB Pritzker's Proclamation is attached and more information can also be found at doit.illinois.gov.



