Flash News: OKX Partners with EndoTech.io and Lists $VELA, OKX Wallet Lists DeGods NFTs

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the week of March 27, 2023.



OKX partners with EndoTech.io

OKX is pleased to announce that it has partnered with EndoTech.io , a leading provider of AI-driven trading solutions.

As part of the partnership, OKX users will be able to use EndoTech's proprietary AI algorithms to better understand and capture crypto market volatility. EndoTech's algorithms use machine learning and other advanced techniques to analyze vast amounts of data and identify profitable trading opportunities in real-time.

The partnership between EndoTech.io and OKX is expected to benefit traders by providing them with the tools and resources they need to make informed trading decisions and give them the best chance to maximize their returns.

OKX lists $VELA and launches Vela Earn product

OKX is pleased to announce that it has listed $VELA for spot trading and launched the Vela Earn product.

Vela Exchange is a next-generation decentralized trading platform with fast execution, cheap transactions, and advanced trading features.

Find more on the $VELA staking structure below:

Stake Product Term Max. subscription amount

(individual) Min. subscription amount

(individual) Est. APY VELA Earn 30 Days 300 VELA 0.01 VELA 18.00%

OKX Wallet lists DeGods NFTs

OKX Wallet is pleased to announce that it is now offering DeGods NFTs on its NFT Marketplace following the collection's migration from Solana to Ethereum.

DeGods is a digital art collection and global community of creators, developers, entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, experimenters and innovators.

On top of supporting this migration, OKX is also adding this collection to its trading rewards campaign offering rebates on service fees, gas fees, and royalty fees.

To trade DeGods NFTs, please visit the OKX NFT Marketplace

