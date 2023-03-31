Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 308 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,696 in the last 365 days.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. announces changes to the investment strategies of two funds

LONDON, ON, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) announces changes to the investment strategies of Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Fund and Canada Life Pathways Global Multi Sector Bond Fund (the "Funds").

The investment strategies of Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Fund are amended to provide additional clarity on how corporate bonds are analyzed using a company-specific approach that seeks to avoid defaults and minimize negative ratings migration while maximizing value.

The investment strategies of Canada Life Pathways Global Multi Sector Bond Fund are amended to describe how downside risk is managed and portfolio volatility is mitigated.  

These investment strategies changes take effect immediately. There are no changes to the investment objectives or risk rating of either Fund as a result of these changes.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML)

CLIML is the investment fund management subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company, a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians.

For 175 years, Canada Life has been trusted by individuals, families and business owners to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. Canada Life proudly serves approximately 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canada Life

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/31/c5143.html

You just read:

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. announces changes to the investment strategies of two funds

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more