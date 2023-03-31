LENNAR NEARS COMPLETION OF FIRST LUXURY CONDOMINIUM BUILDING WITHIN LEXINGTON AT CENTRAL PARK WEST, IN THE HEART OF ORANGE COUNTY

IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today an anticipated July completion of the first of four luxury condominium buildings within the highly anticipated Lexington at Central Park West, an urban-style master-planned community located in Irvine, California. Lexington will offer a total of 285 condominiums featuring nine all new luxury floorplans including single-story and a limited supply of two-story designs. Reflecting market demand and the high-quality reputation of Lennar, most of the condominiums at the new Lexington at Central Park West building have already been sold with first closing anticipated for this summer.

"Lexington at Central Park West is a tremendous opportunity for those wanting to live an on-the-go lifestyle at the center of Irvine, but still return home to the comforts, conveniences and beautiful design that Lennar is known for," said John Lavender, Lennar California Coastal Division President. "This is a highly amenitized, turn-key condominium lifestyle that leaves little to be desired."

Lexington at Central Park West is the last community to be constructed within Central Park West, which in all offers eight uniquely designed neighborhoods with a mix of modern townhomes, condominiums and flats, along with extensive high-end amenities.

Condominium homes at Lennar's Lexington at Central Park West range from 1,273 to 2,889 square feet, with one to three bedrooms and one-and-a-half to three baths. Each home features an open concept design with generous living spaces, modern kitchens, spacious owner's suites and large owner's baths. Each condominium is finished out with high 9-foot ceilings, large windows to capture downtown and community views, and a private deck. Pricing starts in the high $700,000s.

All condominium homes come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Lexington at Central Park West, this includes GE Monogram™ stainless steel appliances, Quartz kitchen countertops and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Residents at Lexington at Central Park West will enjoy gorgeous lobbies and co-working spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, and outdoor lounge areas with barbeques. The larger Central Park West offers a resort-style swimming pool, playground, sport court, multiple parks linked by sidewalks and pedestrian paseos, and an 8,019-square-foot clubhouse with a multi-purpose room, clubroom, kitchen, fitness areas and plenty of outdoor covered patios.

Lexington at Central Park West is located at the corner of Michelson Drive and Jamboree Road, in the Irvine Business District. It is minutes from South Coast Plaza, Irvine Spectrum, John Wayne Airport, premier shopping and dining, and Southern California's famed beaches. It also sits just off of Interstate 405, conveniently linking residents to the entire Southern California market.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

