Biomarkers Market is Expected to Reach $104.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

There were 308 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,765 in the last 365 days.
Chicago, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of biomarkers is expected to be a very promising one. As new technologies and techniques continue to emerge, the use of biomarkers will become increasingly more commonplace. Over the next few years, expect to see more advanced biomarkers that are able to detect disease earlier and more accurately. The ability to accurately diagnose and monitor disease will be greatly improved and enable healthcare professionals to provide better treatment for their patients. Additionally, the development of personalized medicine and precision medicine will be greatly enhanced by the use of biomarkers. This will allow doctors to tailor treatments to individual patients, leading to better outcomes. As the cost of biomarkers continues to decrease and their use becomes more widespread, the industry is expected to grow significantly.
Biomarkers market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $59.1 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $104.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors responsible for the growth in the biomarkers market is mainly high prevalence of cancer and cardiac problems and biomarker advancements.
Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43
Biomarkers Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2023
|$59.1 billion
|Estimated Value by 2028
|$104.0 billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.0%
|Market Size Available for
|2021–2028
|Forecast Period
|2023–2028
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Product & Service, Type, Application, Disease Indication, and Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunity
|Emerging economies
|Key Market Drivers
|Increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide
By product & service, the biomarkers market is segmented into consumables, services, and software. In 2022, the consumables segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the global biomarkers market. Factor responsible for driving growth in this segment are, growing use of kit-based products for biomarker testing and the repeated purchase of consumables.
On the basis of application, the biomarkers market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, personalized medicine, disease risk assessment, and other applications. In 2022, the diagnostics segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the biomarkers market. Factors responsible for the growth in the market include the use of biomarkers for the diagnosis of multiple diseases, including infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular disorders, immunological disorders and neurological disorders, are rising, and the growing advancements of biomarkers is a major factor that drives the growth of the diagnostics segment of the biomarkers market.
Based on disease indication, the biomarkers market is segmented into neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, cancer, immunological disorders, and other disease indications. Cancer segment has accounted the largest share in 2022 and expected to grow highest during the forecast period (2023-2028). The correlation between an increasing population and increased research activities in the segment, are driving growth in the segment.
Based on region, the biomarkers market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. In 2022, North America accounted for the highest market size, and Asia Pacific is expected to grow highest during the forecast period (2023-2028). Involvement of government in the betterment of research in diagnostics, increasing applications of biomarkers, and increasing research activities are some factors which are driving growth in the region.
Key Market Players:
Some of the leading players operating in the biomarkers market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg).
Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=43
Hypothetic Challenges of Biomarkers Market in Near Future:
Top 3 Use Cases of Biomarkers Market:
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=43
Recent Developments:
Related Reports:
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com