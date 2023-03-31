Crypto Payment Gateway Market size is expected to reach USD 4.12 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.8 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Information Technology & Telecommunication research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence report on the " Crypto Payment Gateway Market ". The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Crypto Payment Gateway Market from a local as well as a global perspective. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 1.19 Bn in 2022 to USD 4.12 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 16.8 percent.



Crypto Payment Gateway Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 1.19 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 4.12 Bn. CAGR 16.8 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type, Application, Operating System and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

The Crypto Payment Gateway Market report provides analysis through segments such as type, application, operating system and end-user along with their multiple sub-segments. The Crypto Payment Gateway Market report covers mergers and acquisitions by major key companies in the market. The Crypto Payment Gateway Market report includes information regarding growth hubs, market share, investment feasibility and competitive landscape. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Crypto Payment Gateway Market by value. The Crypto Payment Gateway Market report includes the market scope in top geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe and South America.

Crypto Payment Gateway Market Overview

Crypto Payment Gateway Market is a service that allows merchants and enterprises to accept payments in cryptocurrencies. These gateways work as intermediaries between merchant and customer which uses blockchain technology . Cryptocurrency works on blockchain technology. Decentralization is the base of blockchain . Decentralization means breaking the monopoly, on account of it big market players in the financial sector such as banks, which are not in favor of the Crypto Payment Gateway Market.

Crypto Payment Gateway Market Dynamics

The regions with less banking penetration across the globe are expected to drive the Crypto Payment Gateway Market. Crypto Payment Gateway removes the third-party intermediaries and transfers money directly from consumer to merchant. Also, Crypto Payment Gateway is based on blockchain technology, which is based on the concept of decentralization. Blockchain reduces time in transactions and minimizes financial fraud. These factors are expected to drive the Crypto Payment Gateway Market. Government regulations regarding cryptocurrency in most countries are expected to hinder the Crypto Payment Gateway Market.

Crypto Payment Gateway Market Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the market and is expected to dominate the Crypto Payment Gateway Market during the forecast. Bitcoin ATM has been installed in Mexico's senate building, this news is definitely expected to boost the North America Crypto Payment Gateway Market. Growing acceptance of cryptocurrency, investment and mergers and acquisitions by major key companies in the Asia Pacific is expected to drive the Crypto Payment Gateway Market.

Brazil is completely in favor of the Crypto Payment Gateway, the government of Brazil proposed that crypto should be recognized as a mode of payment. These factors are expected to drive the South America Crypto Payment Gateway Market.

Crypto Payment Gateway Market Segmentation

By Type:

Web-based segment attained the highest Crypto Payment Gateway Market share in 2021. Recently, Google partnered with Coinbase to accept payments for cloud services through Crypto Payment Gateway. This partnership is expected to drive the Crypto Payment Gateway Market.

By Application:

By Operating System:

By End User:

Individuals and businesses held the largest share in the Crypto Payment Gateway Market in 2021. The automotive companies in the United States announced that they will accept payment through cryptocurrency.

Crypto Payment Gateway Market Key Competitors include:

Gox

Coinbase

NOWPayments

Blockonomics

Coingate

Coinsetter

BitPay

Avalon

BitcoinX

Nvidia

ATI

Bitcoin Foundation

Spectrocoin

CoinPayments

BitGo

Circle

Coinomi

CryptoPay

GoCoin

Coinify

Coinremitter

Binance

Apirone OÜ

Kucoin

Poloniex



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application, Operating System , End User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

