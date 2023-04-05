There were 2,320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,635 in the last 365 days.
Allen Maxwell to Trudge Systems of Life Experiences Thru His Book The System is Unforgiving at LA Festival of Books 2023
Bright Chavez, MainspringBooks
April 05, 2023, 14:04 GMT
We Make Stories Come To Life Through Self Publishing
''First of all, this book reads awesomely well. I couldn’t put it down despite its flaws. In fact, those flaws made “The System Is Unforgiving” so enjoyable.''”
— AMAZON - MS
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With his Wall Street Journal Top Ten and USA Top 150 awarded book The System is Unforgiving: Play By The Rules and Win, now out on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, author Allen Maxwell delivers awe-inspiring life lessons toward success, and discusses how he gave credit not only to those who helped and guided him but also to those who brought him conflict and hardship. Written in the first-person point of view, the certified best-selling book includes Maxwell’s childhood up to his life in the Navy and as a private man.
The 257-page book will be a part of the book library during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) from April 22-23 at the University of Southern California. Thousands of librarians, library workers, educators, authors, publishers, library friends, trustees, special guests, and exhibitors are anticipated to attend.
Allen Maxwell sees himself as a lifelong learner. He is a Vice President and CFO of a student mentoring nonprofit organization in his spare time. Additionally, he is a 32nd-degree Twice Past Master Mason, an active Deacon at Mt. Erie Baptist Church in San Diego, and the Treasurer and Chaplin of the American Legion Riders Group.
His book sprung up from his expertise in storytelling, personal experiences of pains and triumphs, and his love and dedication to helping people like you champion rough roads in life - what he loves to call the life systems.
Maxwell’s The System is Unforgiving: Play By The Rules and Win is divided into three main parts that individually explain the stages of his character development.
The first part talks about his childhood where he quoted “I did not understand there was another way to live. I didn’t know that inside me existed the desire for something different.” Allen Maxwell knew people defined him based on the environment he was in and he needed to do something about this type of system.
The second part elaborates on his 22 years in the US Navy which he described as the light at the end of the tunnel, fruitful years for his humble beginnings, and the period of making adult decisions by getting exposed to the system.
The third part explains his both public and private lives and how he maintained a gray in between.
5 of 5 reviews from Amazon came in citing “Author shares everything without holding back! What a transparency!” “Empowering, Insightful, and Educational!” “I cannot put the book down,” “Real life experience written with raw honesty” and many more.
Author Allen F. Maxwell now lives a busy yet calm life in San Diego, California. He runs Omni2Max, a defense contractor, and has been happily married to his wife, Diane for 38 years.
The System is Unforgiving: Play By The Rules and Win is now available in Kindle and Paperback versions at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Don’t miss it at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) from April 22-23, 2023.
