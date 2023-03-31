Financing sustainable energy tops agenda of EUI event and training in Ghana

The stakes for a sustainable energy transition in Africa are high.

”Africa is home to one-sixth of the global population, but it accounts for less than 6% of global energy consumption and 2% of cumulative global emissions. While Africa suffers the worst impacts of climate change, it receives less than two percent of all investments in renewable energy worldwide,” explains Professor Kenneth Amaeshi of the EUI School of Transnational Governance. “Africa’s green transition requires more bankable projects which can attract adequate financing to unlock the potential of African countries in transitioning to a net zero future.”

In Accra, an opening half-day high-level conference will explore the role critical stakeholders in the public and private sector can play to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable energy sector in West Africa, with particular attention for climate finance.

Participants will include representatives of the Government of Ghana, the African Union, the European Union and other multilateral organisations, financial institutions, academic institutions, energy companies and regulators, as well as other actors in climate and sustainability.

The following two-day executive training programme on financing sustainable energy transitions in Africa targets mid-career and senior professionals working on finance and sustainable energy in Ghana and other countries in West Africa.



* Join our executive training in Accra if you want to be part of Africa’s sustainable energy transition *



The event and training are organised by the EUI School of Transnational Governance in partnership with the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), the African Union’s specialised agency for capacity development, and the University of Ghana’s Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER) for the event and training.

Professor Renaud Dehousse, President of the European University Institute, will lead the mission to Ghana: “Financing a sustainable energy transition is vital for African economic and social development. The European University Institute seeks to learn and advance collaboration with its partners on the African continent to support global action on clean energy and energy security through joint research and teaching opportunities. I look forward to discussing how the Institute can contribute to the opportunities and challenges its African partners are taking on.”

The European University Institute is well placed to contribute to the conversation on climate finance for a sustainable energy transition. Professor Kenneth Amaeshi leads the EUI School of Transnational Governance’s work on sustainable finance and governance. Amaeshi is also member of the European Commission’s High-Level Expert Group on scaling up sustainable finance in low- and middle-income countries. The School’s climate team, including the EIB Climate Chair, is a European and global hub of excellence in knowledge-exchange, research and education on climate change policies and governance. The EUI Florence School of Regulation has decades of experience in the field of energy and is a key actor in the establishment of the new African School of Regulation.

Through the Young African Leaders Programme (YALP), the EUI School of Transnational Governance also trains young African leaders to meet the continent’s increasing energy demand and to achieve the goal of universal energy access. The school has strong ties with the growing and highly influential cohort of YALP alumni. The programme is financed by the European Commission, which supports the event and training in Accra.

