Crown Electrokinetics Corp. Reports Year End 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced its year-end 2022 financial results.



Corporate Updates During and Subsequent to the Fourth Quarter 2022



Closed the asset acquisition of Amerigen 7, integrated organizations, and completed rebrand to Crown Fiber Optics

Expanded to three customers including two new large telco infrastructure companies with estimated revenue potential up to $100 million

Raised $7.1 million in Q1 2023 through a combination of debt and equity issuances

Closed up to $100 million line of credit

Advancing EK film production



Doug Croxall, Crown CEO and Chairman, said, “Our fourth quarter was extremely productive setting the stage for growth opportunities across our now two business units. With the successful acquisition and rebranding of Amerigen 7, to Crown Fiber Optics, we have already entered into two new agreements with leading infrastructure solutions providers, expanding our geographic US footprint, diversifying our revenue base, and making revenue more predictable. We look forward to 2023 being a year of execution.”

Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 12 months ended 2021 (2021 unaudited due to nine-month stub year)

Net Loss: Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $14.3 million which included $2.4 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. This Net loss was $22.8 million lower than the $37.2 million recorded during the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, which included $12.2 million of non-cash compensation and $14.6 million of Other Income/expense.

Operating Expenses: Operating Expenses were $15.1 million comprising $2.4 million of non-cash stock-based compensation, $7.0 million of payroll expense, $2.6 million in consulting and professional fees, and $3.1 million of operating overhead. Excluding stock compensation expense, operating expenses were higher by $2.7 million in 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, due to increased payroll costs $1.5 million, rent and utilities $0.6 million and other overheads $0.7 million.

Cash Position: For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company deployed $11.1 million of cash for operations, $0.8 million in investments, and raised $6.6 million from financing activities with $3.1 million from equity issuance and $3.5 million of debt. As of December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $0.8 million.

Subsequent to December 31, 2022

Subsequent to December 31, 2022, the Company acquired specific assets and liabilities from Amerigen 7 for cash consideration of approximately $0.6 million.

The Company secured a Line of Credit for up to $100 million from which it has drawn $2.0 million. A further $5.1 million of capital was raised with $1.0 million of debt and $4.1 million coming from warrant exercises and ATM activity.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time featuring remarks by Doug Croxall, Chairman & CEO and Joel Krutz, CFO.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log-on or dial-in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: March 31, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT

Toll Free: 1-877-451-6152

International: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13737268

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1605377&tp_key=348919e489



Participants may also join by using Call me™ at the link below:

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13722237&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6 - Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll-free: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13737268

Replay: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1605377&tp_key=348919e489

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetics Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Crown Electrokinetics

IR Email: info@crownek.com

Source: Crown Electrokinetics: www.crownek.com





Crown Electrokinetics Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 821 $ 6,130 Prepaid and other current assets 590 687 Total current assets 1,411 6,817 Property and equipment, net 1,409 895 Intangible assets, net 1,598 1,761 Right of use asset 1,842 - Deferred debt issuance costs 150 - Other assets 180 179 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,590 $ 9,652 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 865 $ 358 Accrued expenses 621 298 Lease liability - current portion 574 - Warrant liability 972 - Notes payable at fair value 1,654 - Notes payable 8 8 Total current liabilities 4,694 664 Lease liability 1,366 - Total liabilities 6,060 664 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding - - Series A preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 300 shares authorized, 251 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 - - Series B preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 1,500 shares authorized, 1,443 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 - - Series C preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 600,000 shares authorized, 500,756 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 - - Series D preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 7,000 shares authorized, 1,058 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; liquidation preference $1,113 as of December 31, 2022; No shares authorized, or outstanding, and no liquidation preference as of December 31, 2021 - - Common stock, par value $0.0001; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 20,243,509 and 14,530,126 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 88,533 82,677 Accumulated deficit (88,005 ) (73,690 ) Total stockholders' equity 530 8,988 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,590 $ 9,652





Crown Electrokinetics Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands) Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 4,107 $ 2,496 Selling, general and administrative 11,001 14,367 Total operating expenses 15,108 16,863 Loss from operations (15,108 ) (16,863 ) Other income (expense): Other expense (74 ) (55 ) Interest expense (7 ) (7 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 1,023 - Change in fair value of notes (149 ) - Gain on extinguishment of debt - 7 Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan - 431 Total other income 793 376 Net loss (14,315 ) (16,487 ) Cumulative dividends on Series D preferred stock (55 ) - Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (14,370 ) $ (16,487 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.82 ) $ (1.13 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted: 17,436,174 14,596,019



