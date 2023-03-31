Frontline Education announces live education session focusing on Section 504 Plans that help support academic success for students with disabilities

Malvern, Pa., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, announced today that it will host an education session with nationally recognized legal experts Jose Martín and Dave Richards focusing on Section 504 Program Management. A Section 504 Plan is developed to ensure that a child who has a disability identified under the law and is attending an elementary or secondary educational institution receives accommodations that will ensure their academic success and access to the learning environment.

Martín and Richards developed a propriety set of Section 504 forms and processes, which is incorporated into Frontline's Section 504 plan management software, to help school leaders become compliant and reduce administrative burden in order to better serve students.

Who: David Richards and Jose Martín of Richards Lindsay & Martin, LLP are attorneys devoted to supporting school districts in the areas of special education and Section 504. In partnership with Frontline Education's special programs software, their forms and processes help school districts across the nation meet current Office for Civil Rights (OCR) guidance and recommendations.

What: Attendees will learn about what updates may be coming from OCR and processes that need to be in place to be prepared for these changes, as well as best practices to enable compliance with consistent, simplified and automated procedures. The session will be customized to questions submitted in advance. Questions may be submitted here.

Where: Attendees can register here. If unable to attend the session live, registrants will receive access to the on-demand version to watch after it airs.

When: The free live education event will take place on Thursday, April 6, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

####

About Frontline

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline's broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Natalie Kay Frontline Education 2158504643 nkay@frontlineed.com