Gaming Innovation Group signs first agreement for new GiG Enterprise Solution

ST JULIANS, Malta, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) today announces the launch of a new Enterprise Solution which complements its popular Software as a Service (SaaS) licencing model. The Enterprise Solution provides technological and operational autonomy to clients who have technical development capabilities and wish to modify, enhance or build upon GiG's existing application.

As the demand for B2B solutions continues to grow and evolve across the global online gambling industry, GiG's Enterprise Solution gives clients the flexibility and ability to manage autonomously all aspects of the locally deployed platform, to modify the software or to supplement it, to enhance the product development and integration roadmap while still benefiting from GiG's leading proprietary technology. This also enables GiG with a new commercial model to augment its current offering.

The Enterprise Solution will be an exclusive offering available to clients who are able to manage their own technology stack. With both GiG and its Enterprise partners benefiting from the continued product innovation. GiG considers this offering as a powerful and bespoke solution that will serve an increasing demand within the industry for higher levels of technological and roadmap flexibility while also adding further revenue streams to the business.

GiG has today signed the first licence agreement for the Enterprise Solution to a successful industry group. The agreement is structured with a significant set up fee charged for the license and subsequent fees over the term. The average estimated yearly contract value is materially above current averages for GiG's SaaS contracts.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG said: "We have long held the view that for some operators, who have the technical ability and experience, a model that would open up our platform and technology to them would create further collaborative improvement of the product and ultimately enhance the customer experience. We have seen increasing demand for operators to gain that flexibility, and with a recent development of our next generation platform, which has been developed with this structure in mind, we are able to offer this service in a controlled, supported and sustainable manner. Ultimately our new GiG Enterprise product provides a solution that many operators crave for and we do not think is being offered fully by the industry as of today."

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

