Poke Bowl announces their new and incredibly healthy Catering Service in NYC

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catering for large groups of people can be a daunting experience. Ensuring there are provisions for various dietary restrictions and taste preferences can take all the fun out of planning an event. New York City, being the Mecca of some of the best restaurants in the world, can provide for some really tasty options. Poke Bowl NY's new catering options could very well be a great choice for a party or an office event in New York City.

Poke Bowl NY has three distinct catering packages which cater for events of various sizes. Each catering package comes with everything guests will need to create a poke bowl according to their own taste and preferences. The catering options are highly customizable so you can ensure the most popular toppings and sauces according to your guests preferences are included at your event's poke bar.

What is Hawaiian poke bowls

Poke Bowls originated in Hawaii and is a very common dish which can be found at most restaurants and cafés on the island. Poke in Hawaiian means to cut or slice, which describes exactly how this dish is prepared. A poke bowl traditionally consists of cubed marinated raw fish like tuna or salmon on top of rice. Various other ingredients are included like spices, mixed sliced vegetables and sometimes even cut up fruit. In recent years the popularity of the poke bowl has skyrocketed. This centuries old tradition started by fishermen in Hawaii can now be found in metropolitan areas around the world, including New York City.

This is a highly customizable dish which suits almost any dietary requirements. If you are not a fan of the traditional seafood poke bowls, there are non-traditional toppings to choose from. Poke Bowl NY also offers miso chicken, Korean BBQ pork, edamame, masago, jalapenos, and Sriracha aioli for customer consideration.

Poke Bowl NY is a big hit and this business continue to deliver a healthy, delicious menu to the countless customers throughout New York City.

