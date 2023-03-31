Trackman: NEXT Golf Tour Champion Rasmus Rosin Invited to BMW International Open

Success on professional virtual golf tour earns Swedish pro a wild card entry to DP World Tour event in June

Rasmus Rosin already had plenty to celebrate after playing in the season finale of the NEXT Golf Tour Powered by Trackman on Thursday.

He finished in the top five of the first five events. He's earned more than $68,000, including a $15,000 bonus for topping the season-long Order of Merit. He even had a birthday, turning 22 earlier in the week.

And then, while surrounded by friends and family at the indoor golf center where he works part-time, Rosin got one more bit of good news: He's been invited to play in the BMW International Open in Munich this summer.

"It feels amazing," Rosin said. "It's a childhood dream come true. I'm so thankful to everyone at BMW and Trackman for this. It's just amazing. I think I'm going to have a hard time sleeping tonight."

The 2023 BMW International Open, Germany's premier golf tournament, will be held June 21–25 at Golfclub München Eichenried. Rosin's opportunity to play the longest-running event on the DP World Tour is the result of a new partnership between the NEXT Golf Tour and the BMW Group, and expands the premium automobile manufacturer's already extensive presence in the world of golf. BMW previously collaborated with Trackman to present the BMW Indoor Invitational series in 2020.

"We are excited to partner with NEXT to drive professional golf even further with an innovative digital format," said Joern Plinke, Head of BMW Golfsport Marketing. "Congratulations to Rasmus on an impressive performance. As organizer of the BMW International Open, we are proud to present you a wild card and are looking forward to seeing you playing in Munich."

Each of the six stops on the 2023 NEXT Golf Tour consisted of a single 18-hole individual stroke play round on select Trackman Virtual Golf courses with guaranteed minimum purses of $100,000. The mixed-field events were open to professionals and amateurs, with men and women competing straight-up from different tee boxes in Trackman simulators. The season finale was limited to the top 100 players and ties, and featured the largest winner's check of the season: $20,000.

Despite going winless in the first five events, Rosin headed into the finale with an insurmountable lead on the Order of Merit. His one-under round of 70 in the finale capped off a run of consistent excellence in the inaugural season of the NEXT Golf Tour:

ROUND COURSE SCORE RANK EARNINGS 1 PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course -7 2 $13,429 2 Marco Simone Golf and Country Club -5 T–5 $4,118 3 Medinah Country Club -5 T–2 $13,140 4 The Concession Golf Club -5 T–4 $7,846 5 The Golf Course at Adare Manor -5 2 $14,808 6 The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook -1 T–20* TBD*

*Final rankings and payouts will be determined at the close of tournament play (April 2)

"We created the NEXT Golf Tour to give elite players a new way to compete, to make money, and to earn life-changing opportunities like this," said Trackman Co-Founder and CEO Klaus Eldrup-Jørgensen. "We couldn't be happier for Rasmus and wish him a great experience at the BMW International Open."

Season 2 of the NEXT Golf Tour begins in November.

To learn more about the NEXT Golf Tour, including rules and full results, visit NEXTGolfTour.com. Follow the action on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @NEXTGolfTour and #NEXTGolfTour

ABOUT TRACKMAN

Proudly based in Vedbæk, Denmark, Trackman is the world's leading developer of radar tracking technology for use in golf performance analysis. The iconic Trackman 4 launch monitor — aka "the little orange box" — is trusted by elite players, coaches, equipment manufacturers and clubfitters to provide ultra-precise data on virtually every aspect of club motion and ball flight. Trackman Range and indoor golf simulator solutions bring our tour-proven technology to the masses, featuring the best practice, virtual golf and entertainment software in the industry. Learn more at trackman.com.

