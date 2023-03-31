Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their New Powered Clamp Attachment With An X-Frame Design For Handling Rolls In Confined Spaces

New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, the stainless roll clamp attachment with powered clamping and rotation, and bespoke X-frame design, was designed in response to a customer enquiry in the food industry to lift and rotate rolls of film in a clean room environment, minimising operator manual handling. Constructed from stainless steel, this roll handling solution is suitable for clean room high care environments such as those found in the food, drinks, pharmaceutical and medical industries.

The fully powered, mechanical roll lifter is equipped with powered lifting and clamping, in addition to powered rotation through 360 degrees.

In addition, the lifting machine features a bespoke X-frame leg arrangement designed for close access to the corner of pallets when lifting the rolls. The X-frame design allows for easier loading and unloading of rolls via the corner of the pallet, rather than more traditional side loading. This style of lifting equipment is ideally suited for closely packed rolls, or where there may be limited access to the external circumference of the roll.

The Clamp Attachment has been specifically designed to handle rolls by providing powered lifting and rotating. An additional powered drive provides the grip and release action. The clamping mechanism is fitted with a torque limiter so that the gripping pads do not over or under tighten on the external diameter of the roll.

In addition, the clamp attachment is equipped with motorised rotation which provides swift and easy handling. This feature is controlled by a hand-held 'pendant' type control which means that the operator can observe the loading and unloading of the rolls for greater precision.

The raising and lowering actions of the Clamp Attachment are made by a battery powered mechanism which is operated by simple 'up and down' buttons that are located ergonomically on the machine's handlebars. Ease of operation is further enhanced with a slow start feature that provides the operator with precise and accurate positioning when docking, loading and un-loading.

This lifter is suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications and features FDA approved nitrile rubber rollers. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the rolls with ease, confidence and compete safety.

The attachment is backed up by a full bespoke design service ensuring the right solution can be made to suit most applications and requirements.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fixed or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

Specifications:

Lift capacity – 160kg (352lbs).

Roll diameter – 566mm (22.3").

Roll length – 407mm (16").

These features combine to make quick, easy and simple transfers with minimal operator effort which means that the rolls can be handled surely and safely with minimum effort and complete confidence.

This attachment is manufactured from stainless steel which makes it entirely suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries and other hygienic, clean room, high care applications.

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:

· Food

· Drinks and Beverages

· Dairy

· Pharmaceutical

· Medical

· Chemical

· FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

· Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on this roll lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.

Packline Ltd

Unit 28

Newtown Business Park

Ringwood Road

Poole, Dorset

BH12 3LL, UK

https://www.packline.co.uk/

USA Distributor:

Ultrasource USA LLC

1414 West 29th Street

Kansas City, MO 64108-3604

(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034

https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html

For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.

Media Contact

Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 (0)1202 307700, info@packline.co.uk

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Packline Ltd