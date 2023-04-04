Black Belt Daniel Tavares Wins IBJJF Pan American Jiu-Jitsu Championship

(L) Marisa Kickbusch, Daniel Tavares & Keakahiwalani Landschoot (L) Marisa Kickbusch, Daniel Tavares & Keakahiwalani Landschoot

Students Marisa Kickbusch & Keakahiwalani J. Landschoot Also Win Gold

While I'm happy with the championship, I look forward to the more important mission of helping my students become champions in Jiu-Jitsu and life.” — Daniel Tavares, Chief Instructor, Daniel Tavares Academy

SICKLERVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Tavares, a fourth-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, has won the International Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Federation's (IBJJF) Pan American (Pan Am) Championship in the Masters 3 division. The tournament, held in Kissimmee, FL, is one of the most prestigious in the sport, and Tavares is now a proud champion. Jiu-Jitsu is a grappling martial art that combines choking and joint lock techniques.

Tavares, who competes as a lightweight (under 168 pounds) in the Masters 3 (under 45) division, has won dozens of tournaments, including the 2018 Masters World Championship and Pan American No Gi championships. He is the owner and chief instructor of the Daniel Tavares BJJ Academy in Sicklerville, New Jersey.

Two of his blue belt students, Marisa Kickbusch, Sicklerville, N.J. and Keakahiwalani J. Landschoot, Erial, N.J, also won gold medals in their respective weight divisions.

Speaking about his victory, Tavares said, "I couldn't have won the Pan Ams without my students, who support my teaching efforts and often become my training partners. While I'm happy with the championship, I look forward to the more important mission of helping my students become champions in Jiu-Jitsu and life."

Tavares is passionate about promoting the value of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which he believes is a life-long approach to fitness and self-defense and a philosophy of dealing with life's challenges. He says everyone can learn Jiu-Jitsu regardless of age or physical limitations. His students range in age from age 5 to 72.

"Everyone can learn, progress and enjoy Jiu-Jitsu," Tavares says. "All you have to do is attend classes regularly and you'll see improvement almost immediately. I make it easy for everyone. They can take an introductory class or two without paying any fee to see if they enjoy the sport."

He came to the United States from Brazil in 2007 to fulfill his dreams of becoming a professional Jiu-Jitsu athlete and spreading the art of Jiu-Jitsu by teaching others his knowledge. The Daniel Tavares BJJ Academy started in 2014 and is a family-owned and operated-business where the whole family is involved, and students become part of the Jiu-Jitsu family.

The Pan Ams champion is one of four grand slam competitions in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, including the World Championships, the Brasileiro, and the European Championship.

Tavares' students and supporters are incredibly proud of his accomplishment and look forward to following his future success as he continues to promote the sport he loves.

For more information about Daniel Tavares and the Daniel Tavares Academy, please visit their website at http://www.danieltavaresbjjacademy.com.