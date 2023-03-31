Read more about Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp proclaims April  as “Second Chance Month” in the State of Georgia.

ATLANTA - Governor Brian P. Kemp has issued a proclamation declaring April as "Second Chance Month” in the State of Georgia. This special designation is set aside to help individuals and communities across Georgia recognize the importance of Reentry Services and their role in supporting safe and successful criminal justice outcomes.

The proclamation reads, in part, “The designation of April as Second Chance Month contributes to increased public awareness about the need for closure for those who have paid their debt, and opportunities for individuals, employers, congregations, and communities to extend Second Chances.”

The Department of Community Supervision’s Division of Reentry Services has made great strides in expanding the footprint of Reentry Services throughout the State. The Division's mission is to improve public safety by reducing crime through the implementation of a seamless plan of services through supervision developed with each individual. To quantify the impact of this meaningful work, the Division of Reentry Services has completed over 9,000 housing referrals; over 8,500 employment referrals, and connected over 7,500 individuals with a submission for healthcare coverage.

“The men and women who comprise our Department recognize that each person we supervise brings their own unique value. We also recognize that our mission cannot be accomplished alone or in silo,” says DCS Commissioner Michael W. Nail. “It takes collaboration and teamwork. Services are best delivered through state and local collaboration from the time of their entry to prison through their successful transition, reintegration, and aftercare in the community.”

Michelle Stanley, DCS Reentry Services Director states: "Our vision is that every person released from supervision will have the tools and support needed to succeed. It is crucial that the citizens of our great state understand the importance of our work and just how meaningful it is to support these individuals who are trying to take advantage of opportunities for a brighter future.”

During Second Chance Month, our agency will host events and highlight state-wide collaborations as government agencies and community partners come together to bridge the gap for returning citizens. These events offer the opportunity for members of the community to join together by attending local events and learning more about how to support efforts made by Reentry Services moving forward.

For additional information about events in your local area, please contact [email protected]. For media availability to attend one of these events, please contact [email protected]

