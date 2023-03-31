American Embassy Public Relations Director Gives a Conference at EMU Foreign Languages Education Department

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Education, Foreign Language ​​Education Department brought together the American Embassy Public Relations Director, Zennia Paganini, with the students. At the event that took place at the EMU Ali Hikmet Civelek Conference Hall, Paganini gave a conference titled “U.S. Public Diplomacy and Technology”. EMU Education Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Ahmet Pehlivan and Vice Dean and Chair of Foreign Language Education Department Assist. Prof. Dr. Fatoş Erozan also attended the event.

Talking about the place of artificial intelligence in diplomacy at the conference, Paganini shared up-to-date information about the widely used artificial intelligence application Chat GPT and the practice areas of this application. Paganini continued the conference interactively with the students. Questioning the importance of cooperation, working together and commitment in the eyes of the students, Paganini also responded to the questions while commenting on the creative ideas of the students. The conference, which was quite productive, ended with a discussion on whether the production of artificial intelligence robots, which are getting smarter every year, will replace human power in the future.

After the conference, Prof. Dr. Pehlivan, Assist. Prof. Dr. Erozan and Prof. Dr. Naciye Kunt presented Paganini with a plaque of appreciation and flowers.